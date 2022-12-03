Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 76, Elma 24
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Springdale 14
Annie Wright 81, Seattle Christian 48
Auburn Riverside 34, Auburn 25
Bellarmine Prep 80, Bethel 42
Bellevue 70, Mercer Island 58
Bellevue Christian 53, Cascade Christian 22
Camas 64, Eastlake 52
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 48, Overlake School 19
Central Valley 60, Walla Walla 49
Chiawana 55, Gonzaga Prep 46
Columbia (Burbank) 47, Highland 13
Darrington 24, Crescent 20
Ellensburg 68, Hermiston, Ore. 28
Emerald Ridge 63, Curtis 23
Ephrata 44, Chelan 37
Franklin 47, Nathan Hale 42
Garfield 72, West Seattle 40
Glacier Peak 49, Snohomish 35
Hazen 51, Liberty 46
Holy Names 51, Blanchet 39
Hudson’s Bay 39, Prairie 35
Kamiakin 82, West Valley (Yakima) 38
Kelso 49, Mark Morris 43
Kentridge 57, Jackson 41
Kentwood 67, Richland 53
King’s 55, Sultan 39
Kittitas 40, River View 16
Lake Washington 72, Juanita 36
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 68, St. George’s 35
Lakeside (Seattle) 62, Eastside Catholic 33
Lewis and Clark 42, West Linn, Ore. 37
Lincoln 53, Chief Sealth 15
Lindbergh 36, Highline 25
Mabton 53, Grandview 47
Mount Tahoma 49, Bainbridge 45
Mount Vernon Christian 68, Garfield-Palouse 28
Mt. Rainier 66, Kentlake 46
Napavine 56, Raymond-South Bend 39
Newport-Bellevue 43, Sammamish 36
North Central 52, Riverside 22
North Thurston 44, Lakes 39
Orting 59, Franklin Pierce 28
Pateros 30, Curlew 27
Puyallup 45, Graham-Kapowsin 37
Quincy 47, Wahluke 32
Rainier 49, Forks 42
Rainier Beach 53, Cleveland 15
Redmond 52, Cedarcrest 48
Ridgeline 52, Southridge 39
Rogers (Puyallup) 36, South Kitsap 24
Roosevelt 76, Ingraham 20
Sandpoint, Idaho 70, West Valley (Spokane) 27
Seattle Academy 65, Bush 23
Seattle Prep 51, Ballard 46
Sehome 59, Edmonds-Woodway 41
Shorecrest 42, Mariner 26
Skyview 50, Columbia River 28
Soap Lake 42, Tekoa/Rosalia 34
Spanaway Lake 74, River Ridge 33
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 55, DeSales 45
Steilacoom 44, Fife 35
Sumner 59, Olympia 55
Sunnyside 61, Pasco 31
Tahoma 48, Mead 41
Timberline 79, Stadium 34
Tonasket 63, Cashmere 58
Toppenish 56, Selah 38
Tri-Cities Prep 40, Cle Elum/Roslyn 28
Tumwater 53, Washougal 33
Tyee 41, Evergreen (Seattle) 21
Union 74, Mountain View 27
Wahkiakum 58, Naselle 38
Wapato 55, Othello 39
Warden 71, Granger 35
Waterville-Mansfield 67, Bridgeport 29
White Swan 77, Dayton 29
Zillah 64, East Valley (Yakima) 62
Sutherlin Invitational=
Trout Lake 53, Lyle-Wishram 9
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Connell vs. Cascade (Leavenworth), ccd.
East Jefferson Co-op vs. Klahowya, ccd.
Liberty Christian vs. Kiona-Benton, ccd.
South Bend vs. Northwest Christian (Lacey), ccd.
Winlock vs. Mary Knight, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/