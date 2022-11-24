AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 24, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 50, Ponchatoula 39

Assumption 37, Patterson 26

Avoyelles 55, Marksville 27

Avoyelles Charter 42, Grant 33

B.T. Washington 49, Haynesville 28

Bastrop 48, Peabody 38

Brusly 35, Bastrop 30

Church Point 58, Delcambre 27

Clark 46, St. Edmund Catholic 25

Easton 70, Amite 63

Hathaway 65, Acadiana 31

Iota 42, RHS 38

LaGrange 52, Assumption 19

Lake Arthur 55, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 9

Lena Northwood 74, Oak Hill 64

Mount Carmel 49, East St. John 31

New Iberia 47, Westgate 25

Ouachita Parish 49, Ellender 41

Plainview 41, Pineville 36

Richwood 65, Rayville 50

Sacred Heart 44, Pine Prairie 4

St. Thomas More 43, Sam Houston 30

Teurlings Catholic 44, Kaplan 35

Ville Platte 56, Crowley 25

Walker 75, Highland Baptist 45

West Jefferson 58, Carver 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.