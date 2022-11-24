Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 50, Ponchatoula 39
Assumption 37, Patterson 26
Avoyelles 55, Marksville 27
Avoyelles Charter 42, Grant 33
B.T. Washington 49, Haynesville 28
Bastrop 48, Peabody 38
Brusly 35, Bastrop 30
Church Point 58, Delcambre 27
Clark 46, St. Edmund Catholic 25
Easton 70, Amite 63
Hathaway 65, Acadiana 31
Iota 42, RHS 38
LaGrange 52, Assumption 19
Lake Arthur 55, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 9
Lena Northwood 74, Oak Hill 64
Mount Carmel 49, East St. John 31
New Iberia 47, Westgate 25
Ouachita Parish 49, Ellender 41
Plainview 41, Pineville 36
Richwood 65, Rayville 50
Sacred Heart 44, Pine Prairie 4
St. Thomas More 43, Sam Houston 30
Teurlings Catholic 44, Kaplan 35
Ville Platte 56, Crowley 25
Walker 75, Highland Baptist 45
West Jefferson 58, Carver 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/