AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 29, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 51, Covington 12

Briar Woods 55, Loudoun Valley 33

C.D. Hylton 44, Osbourn 38

Castlewood 39, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 37

Chatham 80, Tunstall 5

Christ Chapel Academy 55, King Abdullah 12

Eastern View 56, Fauquier 26

Floyd County 58, Magna Vista 42

Fort Chiswell 47, Eastern Montgomery 35

Franklin County 52, Halifax County 37

Galax 43, Alleghany 21

Great Bridge 55, Phoebus 39

Greenbrier Christian 36, TEACH Homeschool 31

Hanover 46, Matoaca 33

Herndon 47, Potomac Falls 26

Isle of Wight Academy 39, Denbigh Baptist 28

John Handley 71, Manassas Park 22

Nansemond River 71, Nandua 11

Narrows 58, Graham 28

New Kent 67, King William 27

Norcom 78, Churchland 10

Patriot 72, North Stafford 36

Radford 34, Giles 27

Riverside 71, Dominion 45

St. Gertrude 79, Cristo Rey Richmond 7

Windsor 44, Bruton 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.