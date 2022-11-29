Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 51, Covington 12
Briar Woods 55, Loudoun Valley 33
C.D. Hylton 44, Osbourn 38
Castlewood 39, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 37
Chatham 80, Tunstall 5
Christ Chapel Academy 55, King Abdullah 12
Eastern View 56, Fauquier 26
Floyd County 58, Magna Vista 42
Fort Chiswell 47, Eastern Montgomery 35
Franklin County 52, Halifax County 37
Galax 43, Alleghany 21
Great Bridge 55, Phoebus 39
Greenbrier Christian 36, TEACH Homeschool 31
Hanover 46, Matoaca 33
Herndon 47, Potomac Falls 26
Isle of Wight Academy 39, Denbigh Baptist 28
John Handley 71, Manassas Park 22
Nansemond River 71, Nandua 11
Narrows 58, Graham 28
New Kent 67, King William 27
Norcom 78, Churchland 10
Patriot 72, North Stafford 36
Radford 34, Giles 27
Riverside 71, Dominion 45
St. Gertrude 79, Cristo Rey Richmond 7
Windsor 44, Bruton 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/