Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Axtell 31, Flint Hills Christian 25
Baldwin 43, Anderson County 29
Bonner Springs 49, Highland Park 36
Chanute 35, Winfield 31, OT
Cimarron 61, Southwestern Hts. 35
Crest 49, Erie 45
Elkhart 62, Walsh, Colo. 22
Fort Scott 63, Wellsville 21
Frontenac 64, Riverton 28
Garden Plain 53, Nickerson 33
Goddard 43, Buhler 32
Golden Plains 62, Cheylin 7
Hanover 79, St Xaviers 21
Haven 38, Kingman 27
Hesston 55, Rose Hill 16
Hillsboro 64, Inman 49
McClave, Colo. 54, Greeley County 24
Nevada, Mo. 60, Pittsburg 41
Northeast-Arma 37, Marmaton Valley 28
Pawnee Heights 34, Dighton 29
Phillipsburg 70, Ellsworth 44
Quapaw, Okla. 52, Baxter Springs 29
Quinter 67, Natoma 27
Smith Center 54, Sylvan-Lucas 41
Southeast Saline 48, Smoky Valley 46
St. Francis 76, Triplains-Brewster 15
Syracuse 47, Eads, Colo. 31
Valley Heights 49, Marysville 27
Wallace County 41, Weskan 15
Wamego 50, Sabetha 27
Cattle Trail Invitational=
Wauneta-Palisade, Neb. 46, Oberlin-Decatur 38
