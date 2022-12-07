AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Axtell 31, Flint Hills Christian 25

Baldwin 43, Anderson County 29

Bonner Springs 49, Highland Park 36

Chanute 35, Winfield 31, OT

Cimarron 61, Southwestern Hts. 35

Crest 49, Erie 45

Elkhart 62, Walsh, Colo. 22

Fort Scott 63, Wellsville 21

Frontenac 64, Riverton 28

Garden Plain 53, Nickerson 33

Goddard 43, Buhler 32

Golden Plains 62, Cheylin 7

Hanover 79, St Xaviers 21

Haven 38, Kingman 27

Hesston 55, Rose Hill 16

Hillsboro 64, Inman 49

McClave, Colo. 54, Greeley County 24

Nevada, Mo. 60, Pittsburg 41

Northeast-Arma 37, Marmaton Valley 28

Pawnee Heights 34, Dighton 29

Phillipsburg 70, Ellsworth 44

Quapaw, Okla. 52, Baxter Springs 29

Quinter 67, Natoma 27

Smith Center 54, Sylvan-Lucas 41

Southeast Saline 48, Smoky Valley 46

St. Francis 76, Triplains-Brewster 15

Syracuse 47, Eads, Colo. 31

Valley Heights 49, Marysville 27

Wallace County 41, Weskan 15

Wamego 50, Sabetha 27

Cattle Trail Invitational=

Wauneta-Palisade, Neb. 46, Oberlin-Decatur 38

