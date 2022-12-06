AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 6, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 64, Leechburg 50

Berwick 67, Hanover Area 55

Boyertown 80, Antietam 39

Carbondale 54, Forest City 45

Cedar Crest 71, Governor Mifflin 51

Conestoga 53, Neshaminy 48

Dubois Central Catholic 52, Glendale 23

Elk Lake 58, Northeast Bradford 47

Greensburg Central Catholic 87, Ligonier Valley 39

Lehighton 57, Salem Christian 22

Montgomery 43, Benton 39

North Schuylkill 55, Minersville 47

Plumstead Christian 48, Calvary Baptist 32

Port Allegany 41, Smethport 37

Purchase Line 43, Ferndale 40

Schuylkill Valley 60, Pine Grove 55

Sharon 66, Sharpsville 57

Southmoreland 75, Frazier 38

West Scranton 46, Honesdale 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

