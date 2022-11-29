Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barbe 84, LaGrange 70
Doyline 80, Georgetown 54
East Jefferson 68, Abramson 35
Elton 67, Hathaway 44
Evangel Christian Academy 51, Ringgold 24
Hammond 78, Sumner 40
Holy Cross 78, Easton 67
Holy Savior Menard 59, Sacred Heart 48
Hornbeck 68, Montgomery 31
Houma Christian 54, International 51
Jesuit 84, H.L. Bourgeois 49
Kaplan 44, Hanson Memorial 43
Kinder 42, DeQuincy 38
Lafayette 58, Ascension Episcopal 38
New Orleans Military & Maritime 44, Cohen 41
Oberlin 47, Johnson Bayou 35
Parkview Baptist 78, Ascension Christian School 48
Shaw 71, Fontainebleau 50
South Beauregard 61, Delcambre 45
West Monroe 71, Benton 66
Weston 46, Dodson 39
Woodlawn (SH) 68, Bastrop 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Jefferson vs. McDonogh #35, ccd.
