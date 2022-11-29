AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 29, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barbe 84, LaGrange 70

Doyline 80, Georgetown 54

East Jefferson 68, Abramson 35

Elton 67, Hathaway 44

Evangel Christian Academy 51, Ringgold 24

Hammond 78, Sumner 40

Holy Cross 78, Easton 67

Holy Savior Menard 59, Sacred Heart 48

Hornbeck 68, Montgomery 31

Houma Christian 54, International 51

Jesuit 84, H.L. Bourgeois 49

Kaplan 44, Hanson Memorial 43

Kinder 42, DeQuincy 38

Lafayette 58, Ascension Episcopal 38

New Orleans Military & Maritime 44, Cohen 41

Oberlin 47, Johnson Bayou 35

Parkview Baptist 78, Ascension Christian School 48

Shaw 71, Fontainebleau 50

South Beauregard 61, Delcambre 45

West Monroe 71, Benton 66

Weston 46, Dodson 39

Woodlawn (SH) 68, Bastrop 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Jefferson vs. McDonogh #35, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

