Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 58, Royalton 28
BOLD 71, Yellow Medicine East 47
Becker 85, Princeton 27
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 68, Melrose 35
Brainerd 43, Buffalo 30
Breckenridge 49, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 35
Browerville/Eagle Valley 53, Staples-Motley 43
Byron 65, Winona 51
Cambridge-Isanti 66, Duluth East 54
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 56, Canby 46
Cloquet 55, Esko 52
Dawson-Boyd 67, Benson 39
Delano 60, St. Francis 22
Duluth Denfeld 55, Silver Bay 40
Eden Valley-Watkins 59, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 29
Fosston 58, Northern Freeze 22
Frazee 66, Lake Park-Audubon 53
Grand Meadow 82, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 8
Grand Rapids 64, Hibbing 35
Hayfield 65, Fillmore Central 39
Hermantown 60, North Branch 51
Hutchinson 55, Litchfield 48
Kasson-Mantorville 72, Austin 64
Kimball 54, Upsala 12
Lac qui Parle Valley 68, Minnewaska 47
Lakeview 53, Heron Lake-Okabena 32
Lanesboro 62, Spring Grove 35
MACCRAY 60, Ortonville 15
Maple River 62, St. James Area 41
Montevideo 63, Central Minnesota Christian 32
Nevis 84, Red Lake 46
New London-Spicer 70, West Central 43
Osakis 48, Paynesville 44
Park Christian 54, Battle Lake 37
Pelican Rapids 54, Menahga 49
Perham 69, Henning 64
Pipestone 60, Southwest Minnesota Christian 52
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 74, St. Charles 45
Proctor 61, Crosby-Ironton 40
Rocori 53, Little Falls 36
Rothsay 57, NCEUH 48
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54, Hills-Beaver Creek 33
Sauk Centre 50, Holdingford 43
Shakopee 71, Bloomington Jefferson 48
St. Michael-Albertville 71, Rogers 34
Superior, Wis. 75, Rockford 14
Thief River Falls 59, Ada-Borup 51
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 63, Murray County Central 51
Underwood 65, New York Mills 46
Wadena-Deer Creek 54, Pine River-Backus 53
Win-E-Mac 49, Clearbrook-Gonvick 39
Winona Cotter 69, Rushford-Peterson 60
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/