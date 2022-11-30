AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 58, Royalton 28

BOLD 71, Yellow Medicine East 47

Becker 85, Princeton 27

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 68, Melrose 35

Brainerd 43, Buffalo 30

Breckenridge 49, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 35

Browerville/Eagle Valley 53, Staples-Motley 43

Byron 65, Winona 51

Cambridge-Isanti 66, Duluth East 54

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 56, Canby 46

Cloquet 55, Esko 52

Dawson-Boyd 67, Benson 39

Delano 60, St. Francis 22

Duluth Denfeld 55, Silver Bay 40

Eden Valley-Watkins 59, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 29

Fosston 58, Northern Freeze 22

Frazee 66, Lake Park-Audubon 53

Grand Meadow 82, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 8

Grand Rapids 64, Hibbing 35

Hayfield 65, Fillmore Central 39

Hermantown 60, North Branch 51

Hutchinson 55, Litchfield 48

Kasson-Mantorville 72, Austin 64

Kimball 54, Upsala 12

Lac qui Parle Valley 68, Minnewaska 47

Lakeview 53, Heron Lake-Okabena 32

Lanesboro 62, Spring Grove 35

MACCRAY 60, Ortonville 15

Maple River 62, St. James Area 41

Montevideo 63, Central Minnesota Christian 32

Nevis 84, Red Lake 46

New London-Spicer 70, West Central 43

Osakis 48, Paynesville 44

Park Christian 54, Battle Lake 37

Pelican Rapids 54, Menahga 49

Perham 69, Henning 64

Pipestone 60, Southwest Minnesota Christian 52

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 74, St. Charles 45

    • Proctor 61, Crosby-Ironton 40

    Rocori 53, Little Falls 36

    Rothsay 57, NCEUH 48

    Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54, Hills-Beaver Creek 33

    Sauk Centre 50, Holdingford 43

    Shakopee 71, Bloomington Jefferson 48

    St. Michael-Albertville 71, Rogers 34

    Superior, Wis. 75, Rockford 14

    Thief River Falls 59, Ada-Borup 51

    Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 63, Murray County Central 51

    Underwood 65, New York Mills 46

    Wadena-Deer Creek 54, Pine River-Backus 53

    Win-E-Mac 49, Clearbrook-Gonvick 39

    Winona Cotter 69, Rushford-Peterson 60

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

