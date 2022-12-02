Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Cass 60, Maple River 16
Devils Lake 63, Benson County 34
Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 60, Warwick 28
Grafton 59, East Grand Forks, Minn. 32
Hatton-Northwood 50, Oak Grove Lutheran 35
Hazen 38, New Salem-Almont 19
Kidder County 83, Barnes County North 11
Kindred 88, Richland 20
May-Port CG 53, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 32
Northern Cass 78, Tri-State 61
Ray 45, North Shore 27
Sargent County 74, Enderlin 50
St. John 77, Drake/Anamoose 36
Tioga 67, Des Lacs-Burlington 50
Trenton 45, Trinity Christian 16
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/