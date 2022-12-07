Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 54, Wood River 34
Aquinas 51, Howells/Dodge 45
Arcadia-Loup City 59, Anselmo-Merna 29
Auburn 44, Douglas County West 29
Axtell 43, Silver Lake 28
Bellevue West 86, Papillion-LaVista 50
Brady 43, Sutherland 36
Columbus Scotus 48, Guardian Angels 42
Conestoga 73, Omaha Christian Academy 13
Creighton 59, Wausa 50
Cross County 68, Centura 49
Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Neligh-Oakdale 44
Elkhorn Mount Michael 78, Bishop Neumann 64
Elm Creek 58, Alma 32
Friend 77, Sterling 26
Garden County 79, Sioux County 36
Gordon/Rushville 65, Crawford 56
Harvard 61, Palmer 29
Hay Springs 56, Morrill 38
Heartland 54, Sutton 34
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 52, Lewiston 45
Humphrey St. Francis 58, Hartington-Newcastle 37
Johnson County Central 47, Southern 44
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 57, Homer 16
Lutheran High Northeast 53, Twin River 47
Malcolm 51, North Bend Central 47
Maxwell 55, Hi-Line 51
Mead 66, Cornerstone Christian 27
Millard South 65, Westview 34
Millard West 45, Omaha Bryan 35
Nebraska Lutheran 66, St. Edward 21
North Platte St. Patrick’s 41, Kearney Catholic 26
Omaha Concordia 62, Fort Calhoun 37
Palmyra 55, Johnson-Brock 53
Papillion-LaVista South 64, Norris 45
Ralston 61, Nebraska City 42
Southern Valley 62, Cambridge 24
Summerland 56, Riverside 36
Thayer Central 35, Diller-Odell 32
Waverly 49, Blair 43
West Holt 65, Ord 30
West Point-Beemer 68, Stanton 67, OT
Yutan 47, Arlington 35
Cattle Trail Invitational=
Arapahoe 56, Southwest 49
Dundy County-Stratton 70, Medicine Valley 36
Hitchcock County 63, Wauneta-Palisade 16
Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 5
