AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 54, Wood River 34

Aquinas 51, Howells/Dodge 45

Arcadia-Loup City 59, Anselmo-Merna 29

Auburn 44, Douglas County West 29

Axtell 43, Silver Lake 28

Bellevue West 86, Papillion-LaVista 50

Brady 43, Sutherland 36

Columbus Scotus 48, Guardian Angels 42

Conestoga 73, Omaha Christian Academy 13

Creighton 59, Wausa 50

Cross County 68, Centura 49

Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Neligh-Oakdale 44

Elkhorn Mount Michael 78, Bishop Neumann 64

Elm Creek 58, Alma 32

Friend 77, Sterling 26

Garden County 79, Sioux County 36

Gordon/Rushville 65, Crawford 56

Harvard 61, Palmer 29

Hay Springs 56, Morrill 38

Heartland 54, Sutton 34

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 52, Lewiston 45

Humphrey St. Francis 58, Hartington-Newcastle 37

Johnson County Central 47, Southern 44

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 57, Homer 16

Lutheran High Northeast 53, Twin River 47

Malcolm 51, North Bend Central 47

Maxwell 55, Hi-Line 51

ADVERTISEMENT

Mead 66, Cornerstone Christian 27

Millard South 65, Westview 34

Millard West 45, Omaha Bryan 35

Nebraska Lutheran 66, St. Edward 21

North Platte St. Patrick’s 41, Kearney Catholic 26

Omaha Concordia 62, Fort Calhoun 37

Palmyra 55, Johnson-Brock 53

Papillion-LaVista South 64, Norris 45

Ralston 61, Nebraska City 42

Southern Valley 62, Cambridge 24

Sports

  • Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup

  • Ronaldo dropped, Ramos scores 3 for Portugal at World Cup

  • Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup

  • Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in his 7th season

    • Summerland 56, Riverside 36

    Thayer Central 35, Diller-Odell 32

    Waverly 49, Blair 43

    West Holt 65, Ord 30

    West Point-Beemer 68, Stanton 67, OT

    Yutan 47, Arlington 35

    Cattle Trail Invitational=

    Arapahoe 56, Southwest 49

    Dundy County-Stratton 70, Medicine Valley 36

    Hitchcock County 63, Wauneta-Palisade 16

    Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 5

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.