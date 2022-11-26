Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barrington 51, Grayslake Central 21
Breese Mater Dei 55, Waterloo 39
Byron 41, Dakota 23
Calvary Christian Academy 61, Bloomington Christian 41
Carmel 50, Rockford Guilford 33
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 48, Raymond Lincolnwood 22
Edwards County 46, Wayne City 26
Galesburg 64, Peoria Manual 29
Hamilton County 51, Gallatin County 35
Herrin 55, Lawrenceville 26
Kankakee (McNamara) 64, Southland 28
Libertyville 67, Buffalo Grove 31
Mount Vernon 79, Collinsville 71
Moweaqua Central A&M 48, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 36
Moweaqua Central A&M 54, Raymond Lincolnwood 28
Nashville 44, Benton 38
Okawville 55, Trenton Wesclin 32
Parkview Christian Academy 53, Hinckley-Big Rock 44
Quincy 37, Belleville West 26
River Ridge/Scales Mound 51, Pearl City 20
Staunton 56, East Alton-Wood River 20
Stillman Valley 45, Johnsburg 30
Brownsburg Shootout=
Bolingbrook 66, Columbus East, Ind. 43
Fremd 78, Jennings Co., Ind. 51
Castle-Memorial Classic=
O’Fallon 57, Castle, Ind. 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/