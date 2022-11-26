AP NEWS
Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press November 26, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barrington 51, Grayslake Central 21

Breese Mater Dei 55, Waterloo 39

Byron 41, Dakota 23

Calvary Christian Academy 61, Bloomington Christian 41

Carmel 50, Rockford Guilford 33

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 48, Raymond Lincolnwood 22

Edwards County 46, Wayne City 26

Galesburg 64, Peoria Manual 29

Hamilton County 51, Gallatin County 35

Herrin 55, Lawrenceville 26

Kankakee (McNamara) 64, Southland 28

Libertyville 67, Buffalo Grove 31

Mount Vernon 79, Collinsville 71

Moweaqua Central A&M 48, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 36

Moweaqua Central A&M 54, Raymond Lincolnwood 28

Nashville 44, Benton 38

Okawville 55, Trenton Wesclin 32

Parkview Christian Academy 53, Hinckley-Big Rock 44

Quincy 37, Belleville West 26

River Ridge/Scales Mound 51, Pearl City 20

Staunton 56, East Alton-Wood River 20

Stillman Valley 45, Johnsburg 30

Brownsburg Shootout=

Bolingbrook 66, Columbus East, Ind. 43

Fremd 78, Jennings Co., Ind. 51

Castle-Memorial Classic=

O’Fallon 57, Castle, Ind. 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.