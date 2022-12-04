AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 4, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arden Christ School, N.C. 52, Dorman 45

Cape Fear Christian, N.C. 64, Trinity Byrnes School 54

Cathedral Academy 62, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 45

Eau Claire 53, Hammond 41

Hartsville 42, Darlington 37

High Point Academy 65, Southside Christian 54

Hillcrest 51, Victory Christian 46

Lucy G. Beckham 51, Hilton Head Prep 37

Pinewood Prep 59, Palmetto Christian Academy 57

Richmond Hill, Ga. 63, Hilton Head Island 43

River Bluff 35, Airport 34

Scott’s Branch 74, Manning 59

South Aiken 62, Richmond Academy, Ga. 35

Sumter 46, Camden 25

Wando 39, Bishop England 32

Wilson 47, W.J. Keenan 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

