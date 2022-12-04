Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arden Christ School, N.C. 52, Dorman 45
Cape Fear Christian, N.C. 64, Trinity Byrnes School 54
Cathedral Academy 62, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 45
Eau Claire 53, Hammond 41
Hartsville 42, Darlington 37
High Point Academy 65, Southside Christian 54
Hillcrest 51, Victory Christian 46
Lucy G. Beckham 51, Hilton Head Prep 37
Pinewood Prep 59, Palmetto Christian Academy 57
Richmond Hill, Ga. 63, Hilton Head Island 43
River Bluff 35, Airport 34
Scott’s Branch 74, Manning 59
South Aiken 62, Richmond Academy, Ga. 35
Sumter 46, Camden 25
Wando 39, Bishop England 32
Wilson 47, W.J. Keenan 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/