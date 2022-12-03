AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew Jackson 55, Great Falls 48

Carvers Bay 53, Lake View 34

Dorman 64, Wade Hampton (G) 38

Dreher 49, A.C. Flora 47

High Point Academy 65, Fox Creek 64

Kingstree 52, Hemingway 39

Lake City 85, Lamar 28

Landrum 76, Polk County, N.C. 50

Lee Park Prep, N.C. 82, Mountain View Christian Academy 43

Lowcountry Wildcats 45, Calvary Christian 27

Marion 62, West Florence 59

Oakbrook Prep 66, Northside Christian 51

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 76, Bethune-Bowman 33

Summerville 83, Stratford 46

Travelers Rest 75, Liberty 32

Union County 57, Gaffney 55

White Knoll 54, Airport 53

Wilson 45, Darlington 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.