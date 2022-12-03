Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrew Jackson 55, Great Falls 48
Carvers Bay 53, Lake View 34
Dorman 64, Wade Hampton (G) 38
Dreher 49, A.C. Flora 47
High Point Academy 65, Fox Creek 64
Kingstree 52, Hemingway 39
Lake City 85, Lamar 28
Landrum 76, Polk County, N.C. 50
Lee Park Prep, N.C. 82, Mountain View Christian Academy 43
Lowcountry Wildcats 45, Calvary Christian 27
Marion 62, West Florence 59
Oakbrook Prep 66, Northside Christian 51
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 76, Bethune-Bowman 33
Summerville 83, Stratford 46
Travelers Rest 75, Liberty 32
Union County 57, Gaffney 55
White Knoll 54, Airport 53
Wilson 45, Darlington 33
