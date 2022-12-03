AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cavalier 59, North Border 43

Dickinson 74, Kidder County - Steele 20

East Grand Forks, Minn. 52, Grand Forks Central 44

Edgeley/K-M 56, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 50

Edgeley/Kulm Co-op 56, Langdon 49, OT

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 42, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 37

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop, Mont. 64, Mon-Dak 52

Glen Ullin 53, Washburn 35

Grant County/Mott-Regent 45, New England 32

Hatton-Northwood 61, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 45

LaMoure/L-M 62, Lisbon 47

Mandan 66, Sheyenne 58

Midway-Minto 59, Alexander 23

Minot 107, West Fargo 75

South Border 63, Ellendale 41

Wayzata, Minn. 69, Century 56

Westhope/Newburg 44, South Prairie-Max Co-op 34

Wilton-Wing 37, Divide County 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

