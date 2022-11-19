AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 19, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appalachian 58, J.B. Pennington 54

Ashford 60, Houston County 19

Autaugaville 48, Pike Road 44

Barbour County 62, Bullock County 50

Bob Jones 54, Lee-Huntsville 31

Brooks 48, West Limestone 36

Brookwood 67, West Blocton 58

Carbon Hill 93, Berry 32

Carroll-Ozark 62, Cottonwood 40

Cedar Bluff 59, Cleburne County 51

Collinsville 76, Gaylesville 39

Cordova 54, Mortimer Jordan 33

Crossville 38, Woodville 35

Dallas County 63, Southside-Selma 58

Decatur 64, Lawrence County 48

Dothan 59, Eufaula 45

Douglas 46, Brindlee Mountain 29

Enterprise 68, Opelika 61

Etowah 65, Fort Payne 62, OT

Fairhope 67, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 30

Florala 77, Zion Chapel 48

Gardendale 77, Bessemer City 40

Geneva 72, Geneva County 54

Greensboro 75, University Charter 48

Haleyville 82, Winston County 52

Hamilton 69, Fayette County 66

Hazel Green 47, Jasper 44

Holly Pond 64, Cold Springs 37

Jemison 66, Verbena 34

Lauderdale County 56, Lexington 35

Mary Montgomery 49, Spanish Fort 12

Minor 59, Oakman 58

Monroe County 44, J.F. Shields 35

New Hope 70, Ider 26

Notasulga 21, LaFayette 3

Pell City 61, St. Clair County 24

Phil Campbell 72, Hackleburg 30

Phillips-Bear Creek 68, Colbert Heights 63

Pleasant Home 84, Excel 49

Prattville 71, Wetumpka 56

    • Prattville Christian Academy 78, Sylacauga 56

    Ragland 51, Faith Christian 7

    Red Level 67, Straughn 56

    Spain Park 61, Helena 35

    Springville 77, Fultondale 34

    St. Michael Catholic 56, Elberta 50

    Stanhope Elmore 81, Tallassee 59

    Sulligent 65, Winfield 50

    Susan Moore 69, Cleveland 40

    Tanner 80, Elkmont 65

    Tarrant 53, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 49

    Valley Head 88, Jacksonville Christian 80

    White Plains 53, Weaver 44

    Whitesburg Christian 69, Section 57

    Wicksburg 70, Emmanuel Christian 37

    Wilson 54, Colbert County 50

    Vina Holiday Tournament=

    Vina 51, Waterloo 37

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Austin vs. Muscle Shoals, ccd.

    Lamar County vs. Marion County, ccd.

    R.C. Hatch vs. Clarke County, ccd.

    Randolph School vs. Columbia, ccd.

    Sardis vs. Geraldine, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

