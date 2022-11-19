Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 76, Kewaskum 38
Beaver Dam 61, Menomonie 39
Brookfield East 62, Waupun 57
Calumet Christian, Ind. 55, Rock County Christian 30
Columbus 61, Milwaukee Academy of Science 53
Hortonville 49, Sun Prairie West 36
Janesville Craig 78, Janesville Parker 37
Lakeside Lutheran 58, Kettle Moraine 47
Middleton 55, Sun Prairie 45
Pewaukee 68, Notre Dame 67
Platteville 58, Westosha Central 48
Prairie du Chien 67, Lakeland 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sheboygan South vs. Menomonee Falls, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/