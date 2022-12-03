AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Assumption, Davenport 56, Wahlert, Dubuque 49

Bedford 72, Lenox 48

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 40, Sheldon 13

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 53, South Hardin 37

Coon Rapids-Bayard 62, Paton-Churdan 31

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 71, Sioux City, North 42

Diagonal 60, Moulton-Udell 36

Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, Essex 23

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 65, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 56

Glenwood 70, Atlantic 53

Heartland Christian 43, Griswold 24

Lewis Central 60, Red Oak 29

MOC-Floyd Valley 81, Boyden-Hull 40

Monticello 60, West Branch 50

North Linn, Troy Mills 79, Springville 38

Parkview Christian, Neb. 76, Whiting 5

Pella Christian 62, Oskaloosa 44

Ruthven-Ayrshire 64, Emmetsburg 46

South Central Calhoun 61, East Sac County 41

Underwood 51, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 38

Urbandale 48, Marshalltown 13

WACO, Wayland 76, Wapello 29

West Delaware, Manchester 65, Vinton-Shellsburg 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.