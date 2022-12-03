Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption, Davenport 56, Wahlert, Dubuque 49
Bedford 72, Lenox 48
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 40, Sheldon 13
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 53, South Hardin 37
Coon Rapids-Bayard 62, Paton-Churdan 31
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 71, Sioux City, North 42
Diagonal 60, Moulton-Udell 36
Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, Essex 23
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 65, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 56
Glenwood 70, Atlantic 53
Heartland Christian 43, Griswold 24
Lewis Central 60, Red Oak 29
MOC-Floyd Valley 81, Boyden-Hull 40
Monticello 60, West Branch 50
North Linn, Troy Mills 79, Springville 38
Parkview Christian, Neb. 76, Whiting 5
Pella Christian 62, Oskaloosa 44
Ruthven-Ayrshire 64, Emmetsburg 46
South Central Calhoun 61, East Sac County 41
Underwood 51, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 38
Urbandale 48, Marshalltown 13
WACO, Wayland 76, Wapello 29
West Delaware, Manchester 65, Vinton-Shellsburg 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/