Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 26, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barr-Reeve 52, Clay City 32

Camden Preble Shawnee, Ohio 45, Heritage Christian 41

Cin. Woodward, Ohio 75, Indpls Tindley 60

Fishers 70, LaPorte 55

Indpls Ben Davis 68, Zionsville 54

N. Newton 47, Winamac 41

Noblesville 72, Columbus East 43

NorthWood 70, Ft. Wayne Concordia 31

Providence Cristo Rey 63, Riverton Parke 52

S. Bend Clay 84, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 29

S. Bend Washington 70, Lake Central 67

Loogootee Tournament=

Round 1=

Evansville Christian 77, Liberty Christian 60

Loogootee 75, Ev. Day 46

Rose-Hulman Shootout=

Bloomfield 82, Mitchell 48

N. Central (Farmersburg) 52, N. Vermillion 49, 2OT

S. Knox 56, Evansville Harrison 50

W. Vigo 47, S. Vermillion 43

Schlarman (Ill.) Tournament=

Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 67, Covington 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

