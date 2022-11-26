Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barr-Reeve 52, Clay City 32
Camden Preble Shawnee, Ohio 45, Heritage Christian 41
Cin. Woodward, Ohio 75, Indpls Tindley 60
Fishers 70, LaPorte 55
Indpls Ben Davis 68, Zionsville 54
N. Newton 47, Winamac 41
Noblesville 72, Columbus East 43
NorthWood 70, Ft. Wayne Concordia 31
Providence Cristo Rey 63, Riverton Parke 52
S. Bend Clay 84, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 29
S. Bend Washington 70, Lake Central 67
Loogootee Tournament=
Round 1=
Evansville Christian 77, Liberty Christian 60
Loogootee 75, Ev. Day 46
Rose-Hulman Shootout=
Bloomfield 82, Mitchell 48
N. Central (Farmersburg) 52, N. Vermillion 49, 2OT
S. Knox 56, Evansville Harrison 50
W. Vigo 47, S. Vermillion 43
Schlarman (Ill.) Tournament=
Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 67, Covington 56
