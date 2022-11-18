AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barbe 62, Bolton 52

Broadmoor 59, Live Oak 47

Carroll 66, Ouachita Parish 27

Claiborne Christian 75, Forest 37

Hammond 88, Jefferson Rise 49

JS Clark Leadership Academy 36, Geo Next Generation 29

Liberty 68, University (Lab) 43

Livonia 60, Istrouma 35

Loyola Prep 61, Benton 57

Mamou 72, Port Barre 42

Mandeville 53, Riverdale 48

Mentorship Academy 55, Woodlawn (BR) 45

New Iberia Catholic 64, Merryville 47

Northlake Christian 40, Thomas Jefferson 33

Oak Hill 86, North Caddo 60

Pineville 78, Atlanta 38

Plainview 73, Georgetown 55

Rapides 67, Glenmora 29

Ruston 65, Airline 50

Saint Paul’s 73, Chalmette 48

Southwood 57, Neville 47

Vinton 60, Hicks 57

West Ouachita 86, River Oaks 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

