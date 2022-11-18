Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barbe 62, Bolton 52
Broadmoor 59, Live Oak 47
Carroll 66, Ouachita Parish 27
Claiborne Christian 75, Forest 37
Hammond 88, Jefferson Rise 49
JS Clark Leadership Academy 36, Geo Next Generation 29
Liberty 68, University (Lab) 43
Livonia 60, Istrouma 35
Loyola Prep 61, Benton 57
Mamou 72, Port Barre 42
Mandeville 53, Riverdale 48
Mentorship Academy 55, Woodlawn (BR) 45
New Iberia Catholic 64, Merryville 47
Northlake Christian 40, Thomas Jefferson 33
Oak Hill 86, North Caddo 60
Pineville 78, Atlanta 38
Plainview 73, Georgetown 55
Rapides 67, Glenmora 29
Ruston 65, Airline 50
Saint Paul’s 73, Chalmette 48
Southwood 57, Neville 47
Vinton 60, Hicks 57
West Ouachita 86, River Oaks 47
