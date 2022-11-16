Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airline 64, Bossier 21
Avoyelles Charter 34, Jena 20
Bastrop 41, West Monroe 25
Bolton 57, Mamou 22
Calvary Baptist Academy 47, Green Oaks 2
Castor 72, Calvin 54
Cedar Creek 71, Glenbrook 16
Central Catholic 41, Patterson 40
Chapelle 58, Academy of Our Lady 6
Claiborne Christian 41, Georgetown 21
D’Arbonne Woods 42, Delhi Charter 40
David Thibodaux 56, Opelousas Catholic 19
DeQuincy 45, South Cameron 2
Doyle 50, Kentwood 15
Dunham 74, Central Private 15
East Beauregard 49, Lake Arthur 46
Elton 49, Westminster Christian 34
Evans 58, Elizabeth 51
Family Christian Academy 56, Slaughter 27
Hamilton Christian Academy 44, Lake Charles College Prep 35
Haughton 55, Homer 29
Iowa 59, Welsh 35
Kennedy 53, McDonogh #35 48
Kenner Discovery 45, Lutcher 24
LaGrange 55, North Vermilion 40
Lafayette Christian Academy 65, Midland 47
Lena Northwood 55, Montgomery 25
Many 48, DeRidder 34
Merryville 47, Marksville 32
Morris Jeff 22, Helen Cox 18
Northlake Christian 42, Willow School 10
Northside 78, Hathaway 76
Northside Christian 45, Grace Christian 20
Oak Grove 44, Caldwell Parish 18
Parkway 57, Wossman 44
Plainview 61, Pineville 57
Plaquemine 45, University (Lab) 33
Port Allen 42, East Iberville 33
RHS 58, North Central 38
Ruston 56, Minden 32
Sarah T. Reed 25, International 6
Shreveport Northwood 46, Red River 22
St. Helena 53, Thrive 5
St. Thomas More 65, Highland Baptist 60
Sterlington 41, West Ouachita 37
Sulphur 51, Kinder 32
Teurlings Catholic 43, Vermilion Catholic 21
Tioga 56, Atlanta 20
Union Parish 48, Gibsland-Coleman 46
Ursuline 40, St. Katharine Drexel 14
Vandebilt Catholic 57, Destrehan 41
Weston 54, Family Community 33
White Castle 50, East Ascension 30
Zwolle 73, Simsboro 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Jefferson vs. Booker T. Washington, ccd.
Southside vs. Walker, ccd.
___
