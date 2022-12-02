AP NEWS
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Conger 61, Schaeffer Academy 60

Cannon Falls 78, Randolph 41

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 66, Mayer-Lutheran 65

Clearbrook-Gonvick 78, Win-E-Mac 71

Dawson-Boyd 95, Ortonville 22

Duluth Denfeld 78, South Shore, Wis. 39

Fertile-Beltrami 86, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 57

Floodwood 74, Northeast Range 40

Henning 77, Browerville/Eagle Valley 71

Jordan 81, Glencoe-Silver Lake 77

Kimball 83, Upsala 50

Lakeview 86, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 38

Litchfield 60, Paynesville 36

MACCRAY 50, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 44

Mabel-Canton 65, Glenville-Emmons 51

Mankato Loyola 81, Madelia 33

Mounds View 78, St. Louis Park 64

New London-Spicer 78, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 33

New Richland-H-E-G 65, Blue Earth Area 30

Northern Freeze 81, Warroad 42

Northland 86, Menahga 58

Pelican Rapids 78, NCEUH 52

Redwood Valley 76, Montevideo 66

Roseau 57, Climax/Fisher 50

Royalton 77, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 42

St. Francis 60, Milaca 47

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 76, Sebeka 70

