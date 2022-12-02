Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alden-Conger 61, Schaeffer Academy 60
Cannon Falls 78, Randolph 41
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 66, Mayer-Lutheran 65
Clearbrook-Gonvick 78, Win-E-Mac 71
Dawson-Boyd 95, Ortonville 22
Duluth Denfeld 78, South Shore, Wis. 39
Fertile-Beltrami 86, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 57
Floodwood 74, Northeast Range 40
Henning 77, Browerville/Eagle Valley 71
Jordan 81, Glencoe-Silver Lake 77
Kimball 83, Upsala 50
Lakeview 86, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 38
Litchfield 60, Paynesville 36
MACCRAY 50, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 44
Mabel-Canton 65, Glenville-Emmons 51
Mankato Loyola 81, Madelia 33
Mounds View 78, St. Louis Park 64
New London-Spicer 78, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 33
New Richland-H-E-G 65, Blue Earth Area 30
Northern Freeze 81, Warroad 42
Northland 86, Menahga 58
Pelican Rapids 78, NCEUH 52
Redwood Valley 76, Montevideo 66
Roseau 57, Climax/Fisher 50
Royalton 77, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 42
St. Francis 60, Milaca 47
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 76, Sebeka 70
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/