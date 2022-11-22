Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethesda Christian 43, Riverton Parke 41
Borden 43, Madison Shawe 36
Carroll (Flora) 67, Eastern (Greentown) 22
Caston 63, Frontier 34
Dubois 40, Wood Memorial 33
Eastern (Greene) 58, Owen Valley 47
Ft. Wayne Wayne 70, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 29
Hauser 61, Southwestern (Shelby) 30
Heritage Christian 59, Greenfield 23
Heritage Christian 73, Hammond Science and Tech 22
Indpls Lutheran 43, Traders Point Christian 20
Morgan Twp. 57, Boone Grove 23
Northfield 51, Peru 45
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 45, Eminence 34
Southmont 53, S. Putnam 32
Southridge 53, Boonville 41
Vincennes Rivet 66, Shoals 36
Warren Central 72, Indpls Tech 27
White River Valley 62, Edgewood 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/