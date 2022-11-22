AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 22, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethesda Christian 43, Riverton Parke 41

Borden 43, Madison Shawe 36

Carroll (Flora) 67, Eastern (Greentown) 22

Caston 63, Frontier 34

Dubois 40, Wood Memorial 33

Eastern (Greene) 58, Owen Valley 47

Ft. Wayne Wayne 70, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 29

Hauser 61, Southwestern (Shelby) 30

Heritage Christian 59, Greenfield 23

Heritage Christian 73, Hammond Science and Tech 22

Indpls Lutheran 43, Traders Point Christian 20

Morgan Twp. 57, Boone Grove 23

Northfield 51, Peru 45

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 45, Eminence 34

Southmont 53, S. Putnam 32

Southridge 53, Boonville 41

Vincennes Rivet 66, Shoals 36

Warren Central 72, Indpls Tech 27

White River Valley 62, Edgewood 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

