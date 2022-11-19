Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Angola 56, W. Noble 30
Bethany Christian 46, S. Bend Clay 23
Bloomington North 59, Covenant Christian 37
Clarksville 44, Bloomington Lighthouse 17
Indpls Park Tudor 50, Marion 11
Monrovia 53, Indpls Attucks 49
Morgan Twp. 33, Michigan City Marquette 25
New Prairie 60, LaPorte 25
Northwestern 65, Cass 18
S. Spencer 54, Evansville Harrison 20
Warsaw 48, Crown Point 42
White River Valley 44, Shakamak 36
Duneland-Northern Lakes Tournament=
Northridge 71, Merrillville 32
Johnson County Tournament=
Championship=
Indian Creek 48, Center Grove 38
___
