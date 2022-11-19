AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 19, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Angola 56, W. Noble 30

Bethany Christian 46, S. Bend Clay 23

Bloomington North 59, Covenant Christian 37

Clarksville 44, Bloomington Lighthouse 17

Indpls Park Tudor 50, Marion 11

Monrovia 53, Indpls Attucks 49

Morgan Twp. 33, Michigan City Marquette 25

New Prairie 60, LaPorte 25

Northwestern 65, Cass 18

S. Spencer 54, Evansville Harrison 20

Warsaw 48, Crown Point 42

White River Valley 44, Shakamak 36

Duneland-Northern Lakes Tournament=

Northridge 71, Merrillville 32

Johnson County Tournament=

Championship=

Indian Creek 48, Center Grove 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

