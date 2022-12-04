Click to copy

Click to copy

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 41, Tohatchi 38

Animas 55, Magdalena 31

Atrisco Heritage 56, Eldorado 54

Chaparral 37, Cobre 27

Crownpoint 55, Bosque School 12

Del Norte 64, Manzano 58

Escalante 61, Shiprock 26

Evangel Christian 63, Zuni 57

Gateway Christian 40, Quemado 38

Goddard 47, Ruidoso 5

Hagerman 55, Floyd 34

Hereford, Texas 53, Portales 42

Highland 75, Centennial 65

Hope Christian 84, Albuquerque High 60

Hot Springs 46, Hatch Valley 10

Hot Springs 54, Tularosa 49

Laguna-Acoma 53, Mescalero Apache 35

Legacy 57, Reserve 25

Los Alamos 50, Valencia 43

Los Lunas 64, Fort Sumner 56

Mesa Vista 77, Dulce 67

Navajo Prep 64, Silver 37

Penasco 67, Wagon Mound 28

Pueblo East, Colo. 55, Piedra Vista 35

Ramah 47, Tse Yi Gai 17

Rio Rancho 59, Deming 51

Santa Fe Prep 66, Belen 31

Santa Teresa 59, Anthony, Texas 46

St. Pius X 58, Bernalillo 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/