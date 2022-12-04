Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 41, Tohatchi 38
Animas 55, Magdalena 31
Atrisco Heritage 56, Eldorado 54
Chaparral 37, Cobre 27
Crownpoint 55, Bosque School 12
Del Norte 64, Manzano 58
Escalante 61, Shiprock 26
Evangel Christian 63, Zuni 57
Gateway Christian 40, Quemado 38
Goddard 47, Ruidoso 5
Hagerman 55, Floyd 34
Hereford, Texas 53, Portales 42
Highland 75, Centennial 65
Hope Christian 84, Albuquerque High 60
Hot Springs 46, Hatch Valley 10
Hot Springs 54, Tularosa 49
Laguna-Acoma 53, Mescalero Apache 35
Legacy 57, Reserve 25
Los Alamos 50, Valencia 43
Los Lunas 64, Fort Sumner 56
Mesa Vista 77, Dulce 67
Navajo Prep 64, Silver 37
Penasco 67, Wagon Mound 28
Pueblo East, Colo. 55, Piedra Vista 35
Ramah 47, Tse Yi Gai 17
Rio Rancho 59, Deming 51
Santa Fe Prep 66, Belen 31
Santa Teresa 59, Anthony, Texas 46
St. Pius X 58, Bernalillo 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/