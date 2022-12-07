AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 70, Maize 41

Andover Central 70, Wichita Campus 44

Baldwin 72, Anderson County 41

Centralia 59, Cair Paravel 34

Chanute 74, Winfield 60

Chaparral 53, El Dorado 32

Cheney 61, Pratt 58, OT

Clay Center 65, Beloit 59

Concordia 45, Riley County 31

Derby 74, McPherson 68

Ellsworth 19, Phillipsburg 11

Fairfield 66, Chase 26

Garden Plain 53, Nickerson 24

Greeley County 82, McClave, Colo. 67

Hanover 87, St. Xavier 11

Haven 69, Kingman 51

Highland Park 82, Bonner Springs 62

Hoisington 59, Kinsley 34

Hutchinson 60, Salina Central 27

Inman 54, Hillsboro 21

KC Bishop Ward 65, Rossville 54

Labette County 62, Mulvane 46

Logan/Palco 60, Golden Plains 22

Macksville 69, Bucklin 45

Madison/Hamilton Co-op 27, Oswego 25

Manhattan 60, Hays 44

Moundridge 71, Lyons 35

Oskaloosa 59, Onaga 49

Pawnee Heights 69, Wheatland-Grinnell 35

Pittsburg 59, Nevada, Mo. 51

Pittsburg Colgan 82, Chetopa 8

Pleasant Ridge 52, McLouth 28

Remington 39, Douglass 37

Southeast Saline 70, Smoky Valley 38

St. James Academy 67, Washburn Rural 62

Stanton County 45, Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 41

Sublette 72, Southwestern Hts. 50

Sylvan-Lucas 45, Smith Center 36

Trego 51, Victoria 40

Wallace County 63, Cheylin 58

Wichita Independent 73, Halstead 50

Cattle Trail Invitational=

Maywood-Hayes Center, Neb. 61, Oberlin-Decatur 5

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

