Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 70, Maize 41
Andover Central 70, Wichita Campus 44
Baldwin 72, Anderson County 41
Centralia 59, Cair Paravel 34
Chanute 74, Winfield 60
Chaparral 53, El Dorado 32
Cheney 61, Pratt 58, OT
Clay Center 65, Beloit 59
Concordia 45, Riley County 31
Derby 74, McPherson 68
Ellsworth 19, Phillipsburg 11
Fairfield 66, Chase 26
Garden Plain 53, Nickerson 24
Greeley County 82, McClave, Colo. 67
Hanover 87, St. Xavier 11
Haven 69, Kingman 51
Highland Park 82, Bonner Springs 62
Hoisington 59, Kinsley 34
Hutchinson 60, Salina Central 27
Inman 54, Hillsboro 21
KC Bishop Ward 65, Rossville 54
Labette County 62, Mulvane 46
Logan/Palco 60, Golden Plains 22
Macksville 69, Bucklin 45
Madison/Hamilton Co-op 27, Oswego 25
Manhattan 60, Hays 44
Moundridge 71, Lyons 35
Oskaloosa 59, Onaga 49
Pawnee Heights 69, Wheatland-Grinnell 35
Pittsburg 59, Nevada, Mo. 51
Pittsburg Colgan 82, Chetopa 8
Pleasant Ridge 52, McLouth 28
Remington 39, Douglass 37
Southeast Saline 70, Smoky Valley 38
St. James Academy 67, Washburn Rural 62
Stanton County 45, Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 41
Sublette 72, Southwestern Hts. 50
Sylvan-Lucas 45, Smith Center 36
Trego 51, Victoria 40
Wallace County 63, Cheylin 58
Wichita Independent 73, Halstead 50
Cattle Trail Invitational=
Maywood-Hayes Center, Neb. 61, Oberlin-Decatur 5
