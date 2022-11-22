AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 22, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 66, Norwalk 44

Aplington-Parkersburg 54, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 30

Carroll 61, Webster City 39

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 56, Clinton 22

Cherokee, Washington 74, Sioux City, West 64

Crestwood, Cresco 52, North Fayette Valley 45

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 30, Meskwaki Settlement School 26

English Valleys, North English 48, Pekin 41

Fort Madison 34, Ottumwa 25

GMG, Garwin 46, B-G-M 32

Gilbert 56, Humboldt 38

Grand View Christian 75, Ogden 42

Kingsley-Pierson 68, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47

Newell-Fonda 82, Algona 25

Nodaway Valley 55, AC/GC 37

North Butler, Greene 46, South Winneshiek, Calmar 43

Riceville 56, New Hampton 47

St. Mary’s, Remsen 47, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 40

Urbandale 84, Des Moines, East 0

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 43, Dunkerton 37

Western Christian 42, Emmetsburg 31

Woodbine 67, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

