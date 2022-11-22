Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 66, Norwalk 44
Aplington-Parkersburg 54, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 30
Carroll 61, Webster City 39
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 56, Clinton 22
Cherokee, Washington 74, Sioux City, West 64
Crestwood, Cresco 52, North Fayette Valley 45
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 30, Meskwaki Settlement School 26
English Valleys, North English 48, Pekin 41
Fort Madison 34, Ottumwa 25
GMG, Garwin 46, B-G-M 32
Gilbert 56, Humboldt 38
Grand View Christian 75, Ogden 42
Kingsley-Pierson 68, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47
Newell-Fonda 82, Algona 25
Nodaway Valley 55, AC/GC 37
North Butler, Greene 46, South Winneshiek, Calmar 43
Riceville 56, New Hampton 47
St. Mary’s, Remsen 47, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 40
Urbandale 84, Des Moines, East 0
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 43, Dunkerton 37
Western Christian 42, Emmetsburg 31
Woodbine 67, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/