Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brush 58, Berthoud 48
DSST: Green Valley Ranch 52, Regis Groff 21
Denver Jewish Day School 56, Front Range Christian School 0
Eagle Ridge Academy 59, Resurrection Christian 52
Fort Collins 62, Windsor 44
Fort Lupton 64, Valley 39
Greeley County, Kan. 82, McClave 67
Highlands Ranch 71, Greeley Central 45
Holy Family 62, Eaton 39
Legacy 74, Cherry Creek 46
Lyons 69, Estes Park 57
Monarch 62, Vista PEAK 46
Platte Valley 64, Yuma 61
Ralston Valley 82, Douglas County 64
SkyView Academy 70, Arrupe Jesuit 51
South Platte, Neb. 49, Sedgwick County 47
Stanton County, Kan. 45, Cheyenne Wells 41
Stargate School 74, Wellington 15
Sterling 70, Strasburg 51
The Vanguard School 84, Thomas MacLaren 61
Thompson Valley 86, Fort Morgan 76
University 68, Highland 63
