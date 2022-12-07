AP NEWS
The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brush 58, Berthoud 48

DSST: Green Valley Ranch 52, Regis Groff 21

Denver Jewish Day School 56, Front Range Christian School 0

Eagle Ridge Academy 59, Resurrection Christian 52

Fort Collins 62, Windsor 44

Fort Lupton 64, Valley 39

Greeley County, Kan. 82, McClave 67

Highlands Ranch 71, Greeley Central 45

Holy Family 62, Eaton 39

Legacy 74, Cherry Creek 46

Lyons 69, Estes Park 57

Monarch 62, Vista PEAK 46

Platte Valley 64, Yuma 61

Ralston Valley 82, Douglas County 64

SkyView Academy 70, Arrupe Jesuit 51

South Platte, Neb. 49, Sedgwick County 47

Stanton County, Kan. 45, Cheyenne Wells 41

Stargate School 74, Wellington 15

Sterling 70, Strasburg 51

The Vanguard School 84, Thomas MacLaren 61

Thompson Valley 86, Fort Morgan 76

University 68, Highland 63

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

