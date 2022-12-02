Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bentonville, Ark. 64, Wichita Sunrise 34
Carthage, Mo. 44, Olathe East 34
FS Northside, Ark. 58, Hugoton 36
Garden City 52, Coronado, Colo. 50
Hays 45, Newton 29
Holton 53, Burlington 22
Liberal, Mo. 57, Baxter Springs 23
Maize South 41, Andover Central 38
McPherson 43, Dodge City 37
Olathe West 58, Manhattan 40
Riley County 39, Valley Heights 36, 2OT
Southern Coffey 38, Crest 22
Thayer Central, Neb. 53, Republic County 37
Wamego 57, Topeka 52
Washburn Rural 49, Hays-TMP-Marian 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/