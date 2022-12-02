AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

December 2, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bentonville, Ark. 64, Wichita Sunrise 34

Carthage, Mo. 44, Olathe East 34

FS Northside, Ark. 58, Hugoton 36

Garden City 52, Coronado, Colo. 50

Hays 45, Newton 29

Holton 53, Burlington 22

Liberal, Mo. 57, Baxter Springs 23

Maize South 41, Andover Central 38

McPherson 43, Dodge City 37

Olathe West 58, Manhattan 40

Riley County 39, Valley Heights 36, 2OT

Southern Coffey 38, Crest 22

Thayer Central, Neb. 53, Republic County 37

Wamego 57, Topeka 52

Washburn Rural 49, Hays-TMP-Marian 24

