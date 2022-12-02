Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amite 70, Independence 10
Bonnabel 39, Abramson 19
Frederick Douglass 41, Riverside Academy 39
Lafayette Christian Academy 63, Washington-Marion 25
Lake Arthur 60, Oberlin 45
Lakeside 36, Simsboro 33
Midland 64, Kinder 25
Natchitoches Central 49, Lena Northwood 43
Parkview Baptist 55, Capitol 11
St. James 63, Lutcher 29
Sterlington 44, Oak Grove 42
Teurlings Catholic 48, Delcambre 18
Union Parish 47, Loyola Prep 31
Ursuline 39, East Jefferson 17
Walker 82, Thibodaux 34
