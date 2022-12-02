AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 2, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amite 70, Independence 10

Bonnabel 39, Abramson 19

Frederick Douglass 41, Riverside Academy 39

Lafayette Christian Academy 63, Washington-Marion 25

Lake Arthur 60, Oberlin 45

Lakeside 36, Simsboro 33

Midland 64, Kinder 25

Natchitoches Central 49, Lena Northwood 43

Parkview Baptist 55, Capitol 11

St. James 63, Lutcher 29

Sterlington 44, Oak Grove 42

Teurlings Catholic 48, Delcambre 18

Union Parish 47, Loyola Prep 31

Ursuline 39, East Jefferson 17

Walker 82, Thibodaux 34

___

