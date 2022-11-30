AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer 80, Spring Valley, W.Va. 45

Ballard Memorial 50, Heritage Christian Academy 15

Barren Co. 53, Warren Central 19

Boyd Co. 67, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 31

Breckinridge Co. 54, Grayson Co. 22

Caldwell Co. 59, University Heights 38

Carlisle Co. 56, St. Mary 53

Christian Co. 51, Muhlenberg County 46

Fairview 56, Hannan, W.Va. 18

Franklin-Simpson 56, Hart Co. 32

Greenwood 81, McLean Co. 30

Henry Co. 53, Bellevue 43

Lou. Valley 64, IHS 14

Madison Central 45, Berea 25

Portsmouth W., Ohio 54, Greenup Co. 47

Raceland 57, Elliott Co. 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

