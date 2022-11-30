Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Blazer 80, Spring Valley, W.Va. 45
Ballard Memorial 50, Heritage Christian Academy 15
Barren Co. 53, Warren Central 19
Boyd Co. 67, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 31
Breckinridge Co. 54, Grayson Co. 22
Caldwell Co. 59, University Heights 38
Carlisle Co. 56, St. Mary 53
Christian Co. 51, Muhlenberg County 46
Fairview 56, Hannan, W.Va. 18
Franklin-Simpson 56, Hart Co. 32
Greenwood 81, McLean Co. 30
Henry Co. 53, Bellevue 43
Lou. Valley 64, IHS 14
Madison Central 45, Berea 25
Portsmouth W., Ohio 54, Greenup Co. 47
Raceland 57, Elliott Co. 49
