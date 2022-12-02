AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 2, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 62, Aurora 28

Broken Bow 69, Arcadia-Loup City 21

Columbus Scotus 48, Hastings St. Cecilia 47

Johnson-Brock 57, Sidney, Iowa 49

Norris 59, Waverly 37

Stuart 71, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

Wahoo 60, Bennington 43

Wisner-Pilger 57, Lutheran High Northeast 45

Columbus/GI/PLVS/BW Classic=

Bellevue West 65, Columbus 36

Papillion-LaVista South 67, Grand Island 39

Early Bird Classic=

Bellevue East 75, Norfolk 33

Early Metro/Heartland Classic=

Millard North 69, Fremont 22

GICC Early Season Tournament=

Norfolk Catholic 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 30

Gretna, Pius X, LNE, NP Tournament=

Gretna 64, Lincoln Pius X 34

OPS Invitational=

Westview 72, Buena Vista 15

Western Conference Tournament=

Gering 52, Alliance 38

Sidney 72, Mitchell 40

Sterling, Colo. 47, Chadron 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.