Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 62, Aurora 28
Broken Bow 69, Arcadia-Loup City 21
Columbus Scotus 48, Hastings St. Cecilia 47
Johnson-Brock 57, Sidney, Iowa 49
Norris 59, Waverly 37
Stuart 71, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
Wahoo 60, Bennington 43
Wisner-Pilger 57, Lutheran High Northeast 45
Columbus/GI/PLVS/BW Classic=
Bellevue West 65, Columbus 36
Papillion-LaVista South 67, Grand Island 39
Early Bird Classic=
Bellevue East 75, Norfolk 33
Early Metro/Heartland Classic=
Millard North 69, Fremont 22
GICC Early Season Tournament=
Norfolk Catholic 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 30
Gretna, Pius X, LNE, NP Tournament=
Gretna 64, Lincoln Pius X 34
OPS Invitational=
Westview 72, Buena Vista 15
Western Conference Tournament=
Gering 52, Alliance 38
Sidney 72, Mitchell 40
Sterling, Colo. 47, Chadron 43
