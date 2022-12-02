AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 2, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker, Ore. 43, Homedale 12

Bishop Kelly 60, Vallivue 6

Caldwell 37, Emmett 26

Canyon Ridge 49, Twin Falls 37

Coeur d’Alene 54, Eagle 31

Cole Valley 54, Marsh Valley 38

Colton, Wash. 45, Genesee 39

Filer 57, Buhl 45

Fruitland 57, New Plymouth 33

Greenleaf 52, Vision Charter 7

Kuna 47, Borah 30

Lapwai 81, Potlatch 36

Lighthouse Christian 44, Richfield 41

Madison 38, Pocatello 35

North Star Charter 27, Compass Public Charter School 23

Nyssa, Ore. 61, Payette 29

Parma 52, W. Jefferson 33

Raft River 54, Wendell 39

Shelley 74, Preston 40

Sho-Ban 54, Gem State Adventist 19

Skyview 48, Ridgevue 28

Snake River 44, Sugar-Salem 35

St. Maries 45, Troy 28

Teton 56, Butte County 32

Wilder 32, Horseshoe Bend 31

Desert Hills Holiday Classic=

Soda Springs 44, Hurricane, Utah 27

Ririe Bulldog Shootout=

Ririe 42, Ambrose 34

___

