Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker, Ore. 43, Homedale 12
Bishop Kelly 60, Vallivue 6
Caldwell 37, Emmett 26
Canyon Ridge 49, Twin Falls 37
Coeur d’Alene 54, Eagle 31
Cole Valley 54, Marsh Valley 38
Colton, Wash. 45, Genesee 39
Filer 57, Buhl 45
Fruitland 57, New Plymouth 33
Greenleaf 52, Vision Charter 7
Kuna 47, Borah 30
Lapwai 81, Potlatch 36
Lighthouse Christian 44, Richfield 41
Madison 38, Pocatello 35
North Star Charter 27, Compass Public Charter School 23
Nyssa, Ore. 61, Payette 29
Parma 52, W. Jefferson 33
Raft River 54, Wendell 39
Shelley 74, Preston 40
Sho-Ban 54, Gem State Adventist 19
Skyview 48, Ridgevue 28
Snake River 44, Sugar-Salem 35
St. Maries 45, Troy 28
Teton 56, Butte County 32
Wilder 32, Horseshoe Bend 31
Desert Hills Holiday Classic=
Soda Springs 44, Hurricane, Utah 27
Ririe Bulldog Shootout=
Ririe 42, Ambrose 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/