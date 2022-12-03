Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aliceville 56, South Lamar 41
Anniston 65, Guntersville 58
Arab 52, Albertville 41
Athens 75, Ardmore 27
Austin 57, Decatur 48
Baldwin County 67, Foley 57
Belgreen 63, Vina 29
Brewer 64, Brindlee Mountain 30
Buckhorn 54, Lee-Huntsville 43
Carbon Hill 53, Gordo 34
Chilton County 54, Jemison 19
Cordova 59, Dora 46
Corner 42, Fayette County 26
Covenant Christian 60, Waterloo 15
DAR 81, Woodville 49
Dadeville 63, Central Coosa 45
East Lawrence 54, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 48
Fairfield 62, Woodlawn 43
Fairview 64, Cold Springs 36
Grissom 74, Gadsden 30
Handley 74, Mt. Zion-Carrollton, Ga. 46
Hazel Green 49, Oxford 46
Holtville 71, Verbena 24
Jacksonville Christian 69, Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 36
Montevallo 45, Shelby County 41
Opelika 78, Loachapoka 39
Opp 58, Florala 47
Plainview 82, Geraldine 46
Robert E. Lee 70, Sidney Lanier 57
Russellville 85, Hamilton 63
Sand Rock 73, Collinsville 55
Sardis 71, Crossville 48
Satsuma 40, Robertsdale 22
Skyline 97, Valley Head 65
Tanner 49, East Limestone 44
Vestavia Hills 52, Homewood 48
West Morgan 49, Brooks 45
Westbrook Christian 65, Glencoe 47
Wetumpka 64, Marbury 58
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/