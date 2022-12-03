AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliceville 56, South Lamar 41

Anniston 65, Guntersville 58

Arab 52, Albertville 41

Athens 75, Ardmore 27

Austin 57, Decatur 48

Baldwin County 67, Foley 57

Belgreen 63, Vina 29

Brewer 64, Brindlee Mountain 30

Buckhorn 54, Lee-Huntsville 43

Carbon Hill 53, Gordo 34

Chilton County 54, Jemison 19

Cordova 59, Dora 46

Corner 42, Fayette County 26

Covenant Christian 60, Waterloo 15

DAR 81, Woodville 49

Dadeville 63, Central Coosa 45

East Lawrence 54, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 48

Fairfield 62, Woodlawn 43

Fairview 64, Cold Springs 36

Grissom 74, Gadsden 30

Handley 74, Mt. Zion-Carrollton, Ga. 46

Hazel Green 49, Oxford 46

Holtville 71, Verbena 24

Jacksonville Christian 69, Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 36

Montevallo 45, Shelby County 41

Opelika 78, Loachapoka 39

Opp 58, Florala 47

Plainview 82, Geraldine 46

Robert E. Lee 70, Sidney Lanier 57

Russellville 85, Hamilton 63

Sand Rock 73, Collinsville 55

ADVERTISEMENT

Sardis 71, Crossville 48

Satsuma 40, Robertsdale 22

Skyline 97, Valley Head 65

Tanner 49, East Limestone 44

Vestavia Hills 52, Homewood 48

West Morgan 49, Brooks 45

Westbrook Christian 65, Glencoe 47

Wetumpka 64, Marbury 58

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.