Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 20, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 42, Geo Next Generation 19

Ben Franklin 70, St. Katharine Drexel 13

Captain Shreve 66, Delhi 48

Converse 60, Ebarb 34

Haynesville 61, Bossier 31

Higgins 50, King 32

Huntington 62, Brusly 49

Lacassine 71, Singer 41

Lafayette Christian Academy 63, Carencro 47

Lakeview 70, North Webster 41

Midland 59, Bunkie 35

Northshore 64, Salmen 60

Oakdale 54, Ville Platte 27

Oakdale 60, Northwest 47

Parkway 64, Easton 31

Pitkin 60, Doyle 23

Reeves 68, St. Joseph 51

St. Louis 65, Liberty 59

Tara 57, Istrouma 21

Walker 70, Hahnville 35

Zwolle 76, Pleasant Hill 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

