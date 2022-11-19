Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 42, Geo Next Generation 19
Ben Franklin 70, St. Katharine Drexel 13
Captain Shreve 66, Delhi 48
Converse 60, Ebarb 34
Haynesville 61, Bossier 31
Higgins 50, King 32
Huntington 62, Brusly 49
Lacassine 71, Singer 41
Lafayette Christian Academy 63, Carencro 47
Lakeview 70, North Webster 41
Midland 59, Bunkie 35
Northshore 64, Salmen 60
Oakdale 54, Ville Platte 27
Oakdale 60, Northwest 47
Parkway 64, Easton 31
Pitkin 60, Doyle 23
Reeves 68, St. Joseph 51
St. Louis 65, Liberty 59
Tara 57, Istrouma 21
Walker 70, Hahnville 35
Zwolle 76, Pleasant Hill 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/