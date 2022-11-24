Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue River 54, New Castle 42
Floyd Central 47, Eastern (Pekin) 37
Harrison, Ohio 53, S. Dearborn 39
Hillcrest, Ill. 56, Hammond Morton 39
Indpls Cathedral 52, Indpls Chatard 37
Lake Central 60, Chesterton 36
Lanesville 60, S. Central (Elizabeth) 22
Madison 56, Southwestern (Hanover) 30
Morristown 38, Triton Central 35
N. Decatur 74, Switzerland Co. 34
N. Judson 29, Knox 26
Portage 67, Michigan City 56
Silver Creek 41, N. Harrison 34
Tri 58, Knightstown 8
Whiteland 58, Decatur Central 52
Winchester 62, Hagerstown 8
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/