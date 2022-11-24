AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 24, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue River 54, New Castle 42

Floyd Central 47, Eastern (Pekin) 37

Harrison, Ohio 53, S. Dearborn 39

Hillcrest, Ill. 56, Hammond Morton 39

Indpls Cathedral 52, Indpls Chatard 37

Lake Central 60, Chesterton 36

Lanesville 60, S. Central (Elizabeth) 22

Madison 56, Southwestern (Hanover) 30

Morristown 38, Triton Central 35

N. Decatur 74, Switzerland Co. 34

N. Judson 29, Knox 26

Portage 67, Michigan City 56

Silver Creek 41, N. Harrison 34

Tri 58, Knightstown 8

Whiteland 58, Decatur Central 52

Winchester 62, Hagerstown 8

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

