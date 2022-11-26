AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 26, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Robbinsdale Armstrong 81, Bloomington Jefferson 53

Hamline Univ. Tournament=

Lakeville South 66, Orono 55

New Richland-H-E-G 57, Simley 41

St. Louis Park 56, DeLaSalle 50

St. Paul Como Park 49, Bloomington Kennedy 28

White Bear Lake 65, Waconia 46

St. Thomas Academy Tournament=

Anoka 47, Visitation 46

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa 77, Holy Family Catholic 52

East Ridge 74, Totino-Grace 33

Mahtomedi 86, St. Paul Humboldt 11

Mayer-Lutheran 83, Maranatha Christian 50

Mountain Iron-Buhl 71, Stewartville 59

Roseville 41, Eastview 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

