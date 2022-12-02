AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

December 2, 2022

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ben Lippen 68, St. John’s Christian Academy 64

Cathedral Academy 64, Beaufort Academy 51

Colleton County 83, Palmetto Scholars Academy 43

D.W. Daniel 36, Easley 32

Florence Christian 76, Marlboro Academy 47

Franklin County, Ga. 75, Seneca 73

Heathwood Hall 44, Fox Creek 41

Landrum 75, Blue Ridge 59

Laurens 61, Spartanburg 55

South Effingham, Ga. 64, Bluffton 52

Walhalla 59, Chapman 40

Westwood 51, Wilson Hall 40

Woodmont 77, Berea 54

Wren 71, Boiling Springs 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

