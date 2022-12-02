Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ben Lippen 68, St. John’s Christian Academy 64
Cathedral Academy 64, Beaufort Academy 51
Colleton County 83, Palmetto Scholars Academy 43
D.W. Daniel 36, Easley 32
Florence Christian 76, Marlboro Academy 47
Franklin County, Ga. 75, Seneca 73
Heathwood Hall 44, Fox Creek 41
Landrum 75, Blue Ridge 59
Laurens 61, Spartanburg 55
South Effingham, Ga. 64, Bluffton 52
Walhalla 59, Chapman 40
Westwood 51, Wilson Hall 40
Woodmont 77, Berea 54
Wren 71, Boiling Springs 53
___
