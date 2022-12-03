AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augusta 79, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 21

Bainville 62, Richey-Lambert 35

Circle 54, Custer-Hysham 18

Drummond 66, Alberton-Superior 20

Froid/Medicine Lake 64, Mon-Dak, N.D. 52

Hot Springs 40, Darby 26

Laurel 54, Havre 51

Park City 61, Frazer 17

Roberts 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 34

Seeley-Swan 66, Arlee 39

St. Regis 60, Plains 41

Twin Bridges 54, Whitehall 23

Whitefish 38, Eureka 18

Wibaux 75, Absarokee 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

