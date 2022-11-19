Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 63, BCLUW, Conrad 23
Ankeny Centennial 74, Des Moines, East 6
Ankeny Christian Academy 61, Ogden 40
Ballard 56, Dallas Center-Grimes 48
Benton Community 54, Assumption, Davenport 34
Boone 69, Webster City 41
Cedar Falls 72, Waterloo, East 22
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 65, Ames 19
Collins-Maxwell 59, Woodward-Granger 45
Des Moines Christian 64, Creston 30
Earlham 46, Central Decatur, Leon 37
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 66, Lynnville-Sully 40
Highland, Riverside 53, Keota 27
Hillcrest Academy 45, Tri-County, Thornburg 30
Logan-Magnolia 59, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 24
North Scott, Eldridge 76, Dubuque, Hempstead 35
PCM, Monroe 41, Chariton 32
Solon 65, Martensdale-St. Marys 40
Storm Lake 83, East Sac County 39
Urbandale 81, Des Moines, Hoover 13
Washington 82, Wapello 24
West Marshall, State Center 75, Colo-NESCO 16
Westwood, Sloan 60, Cherokee, Washington 57, OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/