Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Capital 65, Blackfoot 58

Declo 62, Gooding 25

East Valley (Spokane), Wash. 81, Lakeland 76

Emmett 56, Weiser 42

Fruitland 65, South Fremont 32

Genesis Preparatory Academy 76, Kootenai 10

Grace 38, Soda Springs 36

Green Canyon, Utah 59, Twin Falls 58

Highland 61, Middleton 57

Jerome 46, Ridgevue 40

Kellogg 71, Timberline-Weippe 44

Leadore 49, Taylor’s Crossing 26

Melba 70, Firth 52

New Plymouth 65, Vale, Ore. 38

Prairie 47, Grangeville 33

Rigby 58, Centennial 56

Rockland 69, Salmon 23

Sugar-Salem 48, Bear Lake 47

Valley 75, Raft River 58

Watersprings 63, Mackay 27

Charger Tournament=

Corner Canyon, Utah 63, Madison 53

Hillcrest 73, Timpview, Utah 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Imbler, Ore. vs. Notus, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

