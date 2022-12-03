Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Capital 65, Blackfoot 58
Declo 62, Gooding 25
East Valley (Spokane), Wash. 81, Lakeland 76
Emmett 56, Weiser 42
Fruitland 65, South Fremont 32
Genesis Preparatory Academy 76, Kootenai 10
Grace 38, Soda Springs 36
Green Canyon, Utah 59, Twin Falls 58
Highland 61, Middleton 57
Jerome 46, Ridgevue 40
Kellogg 71, Timberline-Weippe 44
Leadore 49, Taylor’s Crossing 26
Melba 70, Firth 52
New Plymouth 65, Vale, Ore. 38
Prairie 47, Grangeville 33
Rigby 58, Centennial 56
Rockland 69, Salmon 23
Sugar-Salem 48, Bear Lake 47
Valley 75, Raft River 58
Watersprings 63, Mackay 27
Charger Tournament=
Corner Canyon, Utah 63, Madison 53
Hillcrest 73, Timpview, Utah 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Imbler, Ore. vs. Notus, ccd.
___
