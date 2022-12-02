AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 2, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bath Co. 57, West Carter 24

Beth Haven 65, Frederick Fraize 7

Bullitt East 66, Central Hardin 36

Collins 74, Carroll Co. 68

Danville Christian 79, Middlesboro 20

George Rogers Clark 70, Great Crossing 52

Highlands Latin 57, Lou. Southern 15

Lexington Catholic 53, Lex. Bryan Station 49

Lou. Brown 32, Model 29

Lou. Valley 65, Lou. Ky. Country Day 37

Morgan Co. 59, Lee Co. 23

Muhlenberg County 55, Whitesville Trinity 24

Owen Co. 59, Oldham County 50

Prestonsburg 59, East Ridge 20

Russell 60, Raceland 13

S. Spencer, Ind. 66, Hancock Co. 56

Trigg Co. 48, Murray 42

Trimble Co. 54, Lex. Christian 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

