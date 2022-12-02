Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bath Co. 57, West Carter 24
Beth Haven 65, Frederick Fraize 7
Bullitt East 66, Central Hardin 36
Collins 74, Carroll Co. 68
Danville Christian 79, Middlesboro 20
George Rogers Clark 70, Great Crossing 52
Highlands Latin 57, Lou. Southern 15
Lexington Catholic 53, Lex. Bryan Station 49
Lou. Brown 32, Model 29
Lou. Valley 65, Lou. Ky. Country Day 37
Morgan Co. 59, Lee Co. 23
Muhlenberg County 55, Whitesville Trinity 24
Owen Co. 59, Oldham County 50
Prestonsburg 59, East Ridge 20
Russell 60, Raceland 13
S. Spencer, Ind. 66, Hancock Co. 56
Trigg Co. 48, Murray 42
Trimble Co. 54, Lex. Christian 45
___
