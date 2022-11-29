Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 65, Brookville 40
C.D. Hylton 55, Osbourn 53
Charles City County High School 69, Appomattox Regional GS 22
Churchland 55, Manor High School 50
Colonial Heights 75, Southampton 45
Deep Run 52, Atlee 51
Eastern View 96, Fauquier 72
Franklin County 58, Halifax County 35
Freedom (South Riding) 54, James Wood 42
Highland-Warrenton 62, Peninsula Catholic 57
Isle of Wight Academy 55, Denbigh 44
Maury 59, Norcom 30
Meridian High School 65, John R. Lewis 48
New Kent 82, King William 44
Orange County 69, Culpeper 54
Park View-Sterling 85, Brentsville 65
Riverside 59, Dominion 54
Rockingham County, N.C. 70, Carlisle 69
Rustburg 72, William Campbell 57
Westmoreland County 78, Mathews 52
Woodgrove 63, Loudoun County 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/