Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 29, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 65, Brookville 40

C.D. Hylton 55, Osbourn 53

Charles City County High School 69, Appomattox Regional GS 22

Churchland 55, Manor High School 50

Colonial Heights 75, Southampton 45

Deep Run 52, Atlee 51

Eastern View 96, Fauquier 72

Franklin County 58, Halifax County 35

Freedom (South Riding) 54, James Wood 42

Highland-Warrenton 62, Peninsula Catholic 57

Isle of Wight Academy 55, Denbigh 44

Maury 59, Norcom 30

Meridian High School 65, John R. Lewis 48

New Kent 82, King William 44

Orange County 69, Culpeper 54

Park View-Sterling 85, Brentsville 65

Riverside 59, Dominion 54

Rockingham County, N.C. 70, Carlisle 69

Rustburg 72, William Campbell 57

Westmoreland County 78, Mathews 52

Woodgrove 63, Loudoun County 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.