Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 19, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose 59, Lighthouse Christian 58

Boise 65, Borah 13

Bonners Ferry 55, Wallace 15

Clearwater Valley 52, Logos 19

Coeur d’Alene 60, Moscow 13

Declo 58, Valley 39

Fruitland 57, New Plymouth 27

Grace 50, Murtaugh 41

Lapwai 98, Troy 22

Mackay 45, N. Gem 10

Mountain View 63, Centennial 45

Parma 64, Grangeville 35

Potlatch 45, Kamiah 40

Ridgevue 39, Nampa 32

Sandpoint 58, Kellogg 29

Shelley 69, Sugar-Salem 50

Sho-Ban 70, Taylor’s Crossing 6

Snake River 55, Filer 27

Soda Springs 65, Ririe 32

Teton 46, N. Fremont 34

Timberline 54, Capital 26

Wilder 39, Cascade 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

