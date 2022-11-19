Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambrose 59, Lighthouse Christian 58
Boise 65, Borah 13
Bonners Ferry 55, Wallace 15
Clearwater Valley 52, Logos 19
Coeur d’Alene 60, Moscow 13
Declo 58, Valley 39
Fruitland 57, New Plymouth 27
Grace 50, Murtaugh 41
Lapwai 98, Troy 22
Mackay 45, N. Gem 10
Mountain View 63, Centennial 45
Parma 64, Grangeville 35
Potlatch 45, Kamiah 40
Ridgevue 39, Nampa 32
Sandpoint 58, Kellogg 29
Shelley 69, Sugar-Salem 50
Sho-Ban 70, Taylor’s Crossing 6
Snake River 55, Filer 27
Soda Springs 65, Ririe 32
Teton 46, N. Fremont 34
Timberline 54, Capital 26
Wilder 39, Cascade 19
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/