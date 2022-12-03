AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

East Hardy 44, Tygarts Valley 24

Gilmer County 47, Braxton County 41

Greenbrier East 60, Hedgesville 22

Hundred 46, Turkeyfoot Valley, Pa. 41

Huntington 89, Capital 25

Keyser 42, Bishop Walsh, Md. 26

Lincoln 52, Winfield 34

Linsly 49, Brooke 37

Morgantown 63, Jefferson 31

Paden City 48, Bridgeport, Ohio 33

Parkersburg South 63, Mercer Co., Ky. 53

Petersburg 59, Hampshire 56

South Charleston 48, Princeton 39

St. Albans 59, Elkins 43

University 69, John Marshall 50

Valley Wetzel 45, Wood County Christian 37

Wheeling Park 80, Washington 30

Williamstown 82, Tyler Consolidated 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

