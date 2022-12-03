Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
East Hardy 44, Tygarts Valley 24
Gilmer County 47, Braxton County 41
Greenbrier East 60, Hedgesville 22
Hundred 46, Turkeyfoot Valley, Pa. 41
Huntington 89, Capital 25
Keyser 42, Bishop Walsh, Md. 26
Lincoln 52, Winfield 34
Linsly 49, Brooke 37
Morgantown 63, Jefferson 31
Paden City 48, Bridgeport, Ohio 33
Parkersburg South 63, Mercer Co., Ky. 53
Petersburg 59, Hampshire 56
South Charleston 48, Princeton 39
St. Albans 59, Elkins 43
University 69, John Marshall 50
Valley Wetzel 45, Wood County Christian 37
Wheeling Park 80, Washington 30
Williamstown 82, Tyler Consolidated 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/