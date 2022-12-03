AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Saturday’s Scores

    The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Albany 50, Benton 39

    Amite 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 43

    Denham Springs 50, South Lafourche 36

    Dominican 57, McKinley 37

    Fairview 69, Parkway 68

    Family Christian Academy 52, Port Allen 47

    Glen Oaks 43, Bonnabel 28

    Haughton 53, Ouachita Parish 39

    Hicks 61, Evans 32

    Lafayette Christian Academy 64, Wossman 57

    Many 63, Harrisonburg 17

    New Iberia 50, Kaplan 35

    Oak Hill 54, Merryville 20

    St. Thomas More 49, Peabody 30

    Thibodaux 49, Brusly 40

    Vandebilt Catholic 53, H.L. Bourgeois 28

    Welsh 40, Beau Chene 38

    White Castle 60, Fontainebleau 53

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.