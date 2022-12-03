Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 50, Benton 39
Amite 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 43
Denham Springs 50, South Lafourche 36
Dominican 57, McKinley 37
Fairview 69, Parkway 68
Family Christian Academy 52, Port Allen 47
Glen Oaks 43, Bonnabel 28
Haughton 53, Ouachita Parish 39
Hicks 61, Evans 32
Lafayette Christian Academy 64, Wossman 57
Many 63, Harrisonburg 17
New Iberia 50, Kaplan 35
Oak Hill 54, Merryville 20
St. Thomas More 49, Peabody 30
Thibodaux 49, Brusly 40
Vandebilt Catholic 53, H.L. Bourgeois 28
Welsh 40, Beau Chene 38
White Castle 60, Fontainebleau 53
___
