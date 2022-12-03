AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GE 72, LeRoy-Ostrander 29

Annandale 59, St. Cloud Cathedral 24

Chaska 53, Shakopee 49

Duluth Marshall 83, Maranatha Christian 64

Elk River 57, Sartell-St. Stephen 43

Fairmont 62, Tri-City United 32

Fosston 75, Blackduck 15

Hawley 45, Ada-Borup 26

Hill-Murray 64, Bloomington Kennedy 35

Hills-Beaver Creek 60, Edgerton 55

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 52, Dawson-Boyd 23

La Crescent 55, Mabel-Canton 19

Mahnomen/Waubun 52, Win-E-Mac 25

Melrose 44, Brandon-Evansville 25

Minnetonka 66, Minnehaha Academy 52

Monticello 67, Buffalo 43

Mountain Lake Area 61, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 47

North Branch 67, Duluth Denfeld 36

North St. Paul 53, St. Paul Central 18

Pipestone 72, Jackson County Central 53

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 81, Wabasha-Kellogg 22

Red Rock Central 61, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 42

Rushford-Peterson 53, Fillmore Central 43

St. Agnes 41, Heritage Christian Academy 37

St. Croix Prep 53, St. Paul Highland Park 18

Visitation 56, Two Rivers 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

