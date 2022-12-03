Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GE 72, LeRoy-Ostrander 29
Annandale 59, St. Cloud Cathedral 24
Chaska 53, Shakopee 49
Duluth Marshall 83, Maranatha Christian 64
Elk River 57, Sartell-St. Stephen 43
Fairmont 62, Tri-City United 32
Fosston 75, Blackduck 15
Hawley 45, Ada-Borup 26
Hill-Murray 64, Bloomington Kennedy 35
Hills-Beaver Creek 60, Edgerton 55
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 52, Dawson-Boyd 23
La Crescent 55, Mabel-Canton 19
Mahnomen/Waubun 52, Win-E-Mac 25
Melrose 44, Brandon-Evansville 25
Minnetonka 66, Minnehaha Academy 52
Monticello 67, Buffalo 43
Mountain Lake Area 61, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 47
North Branch 67, Duluth Denfeld 36
North St. Paul 53, St. Paul Central 18
Pipestone 72, Jackson County Central 53
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 81, Wabasha-Kellogg 22
Red Rock Central 61, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 42
Rushford-Peterson 53, Fillmore Central 43
St. Agnes 41, Heritage Christian Academy 37
St. Croix Prep 53, St. Paul Highland Park 18
Visitation 56, Two Rivers 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/