Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cedaredge 28, Centauri 26
Cheyenne Mountain 53, Widefield High School 49
Lincoln 42, Hinkley 23
Palmer Ridge 53, Garden City, Kan. 50
Regis Jesuit 53, Wichita Life Prep, Kan. 50
Skyline High School 33, Greeley West 20
Summit 48, Evergreen High School 45
Western Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Alliance, Neb. 46, Sterling 30
Seventh Place=
Mitchell, Neb. 63, Arvada 4
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/