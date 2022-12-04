AP NEWS
    Saturday’s Scores

    The Associated PressDecember 4, 2022 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Cedaredge 28, Centauri 26

    Cheyenne Mountain 53, Widefield High School 49

    Lincoln 42, Hinkley 23

    Palmer Ridge 53, Garden City, Kan. 50

    Regis Jesuit 53, Wichita Life Prep, Kan. 50

    Skyline High School 33, Greeley West 20

    Summit 48, Evergreen High School 45

    Western Conference Tournament=

    Fifth Place=

    Alliance, Neb. 46, Sterling 30

    Seventh Place=

    Mitchell, Neb. 63, Arvada 4

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

