Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 58, Mercer 46
Alliance Christian 64, High Point 63
Baldwin 69, Altoona 56
Bedford 56, Northern Bedford 30
Bethlehem Liberty 63, Southern Lehigh 36
Bishop Canevin 59, Brashear 50
Brookfield, Ohio 55, Sharpsville 49
Coatesville 65, Chichester 51
Crestwood 56, Hanover Area 39
Dobbins/Randolph 90, South Philadelphia 22
Downingtown West 68, Springfield 67
East Juniata 44, Lourdes Regional 41
Episcopal Academy 68, Germantown Friends 59
Fels 79, KIPP Dubois 26
Fox Chapel 63, Upper St. Clair 47
Franklin Regional 48, Greensburg Central Catholic 34
Friends Select 57, Haverford School 49
Gratz 42, Engineering And Science 39
Grove City 65, Geibel Catholic 51
Hardy Williams Charter 39, Parkway Center City 38
Jefferson, N.Y. 78, Philadelphia MC&S 65
Jenkintown 50, Phil-Montgomery Christian 40
Laurel Highlands 76, Erie McDowell 57
Lititz Christian 40, Christian School of York 35
Lower Merion 61, West Chester Henderson 56
Mount Calvary 67, Upper Dauphin 58
Murry Bergtraum High School For Business Careers, N.Y. 43, Constitution 41
Penn-Trafford 56, Hempfield Area 43
Pocono Mountain West 62, Notre Dame-Green Pond 45
SLA Beeber 63, Coventry Christian 49
Sewickley Academy 52, New Brighton 49
Shady Side Academy 61, Riverview 34
St. Joseph’s Catholic 80, Williamsburg 60
Tacony Academy 54, MAST Charter 40
Thomas Jefferson 77, McKeesport 67
United 75, Ligonier Valley 48
West Philadelphia 91, Philadelphia West Catholic 65
West Scranton 42, Dunmore 36
Western Beaver 70, Freedom Area 63
Whitehall 69, Easton 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/