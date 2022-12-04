AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 4, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 58, Mercer 46

Alliance Christian 64, High Point 63

Baldwin 69, Altoona 56

Bedford 56, Northern Bedford 30

Bethlehem Liberty 63, Southern Lehigh 36

Bishop Canevin 59, Brashear 50

Brookfield, Ohio 55, Sharpsville 49

Coatesville 65, Chichester 51

Crestwood 56, Hanover Area 39

Dobbins/Randolph 90, South Philadelphia 22

Downingtown West 68, Springfield 67

East Juniata 44, Lourdes Regional 41

Episcopal Academy 68, Germantown Friends 59

Fels 79, KIPP Dubois 26

Fox Chapel 63, Upper St. Clair 47

Franklin Regional 48, Greensburg Central Catholic 34

Friends Select 57, Haverford School 49

Gratz 42, Engineering And Science 39

Grove City 65, Geibel Catholic 51

Hardy Williams Charter 39, Parkway Center City 38

Jefferson, N.Y. 78, Philadelphia MC&S 65

Jenkintown 50, Phil-Montgomery Christian 40

Laurel Highlands 76, Erie McDowell 57

Lititz Christian 40, Christian School of York 35

Lower Merion 61, West Chester Henderson 56

Mount Calvary 67, Upper Dauphin 58

Murry Bergtraum High School For Business Careers, N.Y. 43, Constitution 41

Penn-Trafford 56, Hempfield Area 43

Pocono Mountain West 62, Notre Dame-Green Pond 45

SLA Beeber 63, Coventry Christian 49

Sewickley Academy 52, New Brighton 49

Shady Side Academy 61, Riverview 34

    • St. Joseph’s Catholic 80, Williamsburg 60

    Tacony Academy 54, MAST Charter 40

    Thomas Jefferson 77, McKeesport 67

    United 75, Ligonier Valley 48

    West Philadelphia 91, Philadelphia West Catholic 65

    West Scranton 42, Dunmore 36

    Western Beaver 70, Freedom Area 63

    Whitehall 69, Easton 46

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

