AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 1, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ben Franklin 46, Central Lafourche 40

Booker T. Washington 46, Country Day 40

Denham Springs 68, H.L. Bourgeois 51

ESA 58, Erath 57

Iowa 87, Plainview 54

Lake Charles College Prep 54, Washington-Marion 41

Merryville 51, Midland 50

Ponchatoula 73, Scotlandville 61

Richwood 62, Ferriday 40

South Plaquemines 71, Kenner Discovery 68

St. Thomas More 60, Acadiana 26

Ville Platte 93, Basile 15

Walker 67, Tara 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Northlake Christian vs. Covington, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.