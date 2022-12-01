Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ben Franklin 46, Central Lafourche 40
Booker T. Washington 46, Country Day 40
Denham Springs 68, H.L. Bourgeois 51
ESA 58, Erath 57
Iowa 87, Plainview 54
Lake Charles College Prep 54, Washington-Marion 41
Merryville 51, Midland 50
Ponchatoula 73, Scotlandville 61
Richwood 62, Ferriday 40
South Plaquemines 71, Kenner Discovery 68
St. Thomas More 60, Acadiana 26
Ville Platte 93, Basile 15
Walker 67, Tara 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Northlake Christian vs. Covington, ccd.
___
