AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 16, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.L. Johnson 71, Washington County 56

Abbeville 68, Pike Liberal Arts 7

Appalachian 41, Southeastern 36

Athens 45, Ardmore 42

Barbour County 56, Houston County 16

Belmont, Miss. 52, Phil Campbell 43

Bob Jones 63, Buckhorn 16

Briarwood Christian 54, Homewood 34

Brilliant 78, Berry 24

Carroll-Ozark 68, Daleville 31

Carver-Montgomery 67, Park Crossing 53

Central-Phenix City 61, Jeff Davis 18

Central-Tuscaloosa 50, Greensboro 17

Childersburg 41, Benjamin Russell 40

Clements 78, Tanner 18

Columbia 42, Decatur 41

Corner 62, Carbon Hill 59

Dale County 25, Zion Chapel 20

Daphne 55, Baldwin County 24

Decatur Heritage 56, Covenant Christian 26

East Central, Miss. 35, Citronelle 4

Edgewood Academy 52, Macon-East 15

Fayetteville 48, Verbena 17

Francis Marion 72, Dallas County 24

G.W. Long 45, Cottonwood 33

Gadsden 66, Sand Rock 37

Gardendale 48, Leeds 43

Gaston 42, Gaylesville 25

Geneva 39, Dothan 33

ADVERTISEMENT

Geneva County 61, Slocomb 13

Glencoe 48, Section 35

Gulf Shores 39, Fairhope 37

Guntersville 55, Albertville 33

Hatton 64, Danville 36

Hazel Green 77, Huntsville 26

Hewitt-Trussville 67, Austin 23

Holly Pond 54, Fyffe 53

Hooper Academy 41, Monroe Academy 27

Hoover 64, Huffman 49

Houston Academy 63, Emmanuel Christian 9

Sports

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

  • Browns QB Watson practices for 1st time during suspension

  • Universities focus on athletes' mental health after crises

  • Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims

    • Ider 61, North Jackson 33

    J.B. Pennington 53, West End 14

    James Clemens 64, Grissom 36

    John Carroll Catholic 69, Woodlawn 48

    Lawrence County 58, East Lawrence 37

    Lee-Huntsville 44, New Hope 43

    Locust Fork 62, Hayden 46

    Luverne 42, Enterprise 36

    Marbury 41, Pike Road 32

    Mary Montgomery 65, LeFlore 50

    McGill-Toolen 49, Davidson 35

    Midfield 37, Fairfield 34

    Minor 58, Cornerstone School 17

    Montevallo 43, Holy Family Catholic 6

    Mortimer Jordan 54, Hartselle 49

    New Site, Miss. 65, Red Bay 26

    Northridge 63, Sipsey Valley 28

    Orange Beach 55, Alma Bryant 43

    Oxford 60, White Plains 10

    Paul Bryant 59, Demopolis 29

    Piedmont 48, Ragland 24

    Plainview 73, Westminster Christian Academy 24

    Prattville 79, Sidney Lanier 42

    Priceville 61, East Limestone 48

    Randolph School 63, Madison County 45

    Robertsdale 35, Elberta 20

    Rogers 49, Elkmont 45

    Shades Valley 54, Clay-Chalkville 51

    Shoals Christian 53, Central-Florence 44

    Smiths Station 63, Bullock County 24

    Southside-Selma 59, R.C. Hatch 26

    Sparta Academy 88, Snook Christian 14

    Sylvania 75, North Sand Mountain 63

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tharptown 40, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 26

    Tuscaloosa County 68, Calera 51

    Vestavia Hills 65, Hillcrest 60

    Victory Chr. 40, Saint Bernard Prep 38

    Vigor 54, Blount 52

    Vinemont 42, Falkville 18

    Waterloo 43, Belgreen 41

    Westbrook Christian 55, Faith Christian 19

    Wetumpka 66, Elmore County 24

    Woodville 60, Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 6

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Cold Springs vs. Hanceville, ccd.

    Crossville vs. Geraldine, ccd.

    Haleyville vs. Lamar County, ccd.

    Susan Moore vs. Fairview, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.