Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.L. Johnson 71, Washington County 56
Abbeville 68, Pike Liberal Arts 7
Appalachian 41, Southeastern 36
Athens 45, Ardmore 42
Barbour County 56, Houston County 16
Belmont, Miss. 52, Phil Campbell 43
Bob Jones 63, Buckhorn 16
Briarwood Christian 54, Homewood 34
Brilliant 78, Berry 24
Carroll-Ozark 68, Daleville 31
Carver-Montgomery 67, Park Crossing 53
Central-Phenix City 61, Jeff Davis 18
Central-Tuscaloosa 50, Greensboro 17
Childersburg 41, Benjamin Russell 40
Clements 78, Tanner 18
Columbia 42, Decatur 41
Corner 62, Carbon Hill 59
Dale County 25, Zion Chapel 20
Daphne 55, Baldwin County 24
Decatur Heritage 56, Covenant Christian 26
East Central, Miss. 35, Citronelle 4
Edgewood Academy 52, Macon-East 15
Fayetteville 48, Verbena 17
Francis Marion 72, Dallas County 24
G.W. Long 45, Cottonwood 33
Gadsden 66, Sand Rock 37
Gardendale 48, Leeds 43
Gaston 42, Gaylesville 25
Geneva 39, Dothan 33
Geneva County 61, Slocomb 13
Glencoe 48, Section 35
Gulf Shores 39, Fairhope 37
Guntersville 55, Albertville 33
Hatton 64, Danville 36
Hazel Green 77, Huntsville 26
Hewitt-Trussville 67, Austin 23
Holly Pond 54, Fyffe 53
Hooper Academy 41, Monroe Academy 27
Hoover 64, Huffman 49
Houston Academy 63, Emmanuel Christian 9
Ider 61, North Jackson 33
J.B. Pennington 53, West End 14
James Clemens 64, Grissom 36
John Carroll Catholic 69, Woodlawn 48
Lawrence County 58, East Lawrence 37
Lee-Huntsville 44, New Hope 43
Locust Fork 62, Hayden 46
Luverne 42, Enterprise 36
Marbury 41, Pike Road 32
Mary Montgomery 65, LeFlore 50
McGill-Toolen 49, Davidson 35
Midfield 37, Fairfield 34
Minor 58, Cornerstone School 17
Montevallo 43, Holy Family Catholic 6
Mortimer Jordan 54, Hartselle 49
New Site, Miss. 65, Red Bay 26
Northridge 63, Sipsey Valley 28
Orange Beach 55, Alma Bryant 43
Oxford 60, White Plains 10
Paul Bryant 59, Demopolis 29
Piedmont 48, Ragland 24
Plainview 73, Westminster Christian Academy 24
Prattville 79, Sidney Lanier 42
Priceville 61, East Limestone 48
Randolph School 63, Madison County 45
Robertsdale 35, Elberta 20
Rogers 49, Elkmont 45
Shades Valley 54, Clay-Chalkville 51
Shoals Christian 53, Central-Florence 44
Smiths Station 63, Bullock County 24
Southside-Selma 59, R.C. Hatch 26
Sparta Academy 88, Snook Christian 14
Sylvania 75, North Sand Mountain 63
Tharptown 40, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 26
Tuscaloosa County 68, Calera 51
Vestavia Hills 65, Hillcrest 60
Victory Chr. 40, Saint Bernard Prep 38
Vigor 54, Blount 52
Vinemont 42, Falkville 18
Waterloo 43, Belgreen 41
Westbrook Christian 55, Faith Christian 19
Wetumpka 66, Elmore County 24
Woodville 60, Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cold Springs vs. Hanceville, ccd.
Crossville vs. Geraldine, ccd.
Haleyville vs. Lamar County, ccd.
Susan Moore vs. Fairview, ccd.
