Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adair Co. 70, Cumberland Co. 67
Anderson Co. 49, Burgin 43
Beth Haven 91, Frankfort Christian 55
Bethlehem 53, Lex. Sayre 52
Betsy Layne 102, Cordia 54
Bracken Co. 87, Bourbon Co. 63
Buckhorn 73, Red Bird 46
Butler Co. 79, Russellville 55
Calloway Co. 86, Livingston Central 51
Christian Co. 51, Muhlenberg County 44
Clay Co. 66, Pineville 60
Clinton Co. 72, Allen Co.-Scottsville 27
Collins 54, Madison Southern 53
Cov. Catholic 67, Simon Kenton 44
Cov. Holy Cross 80, Lou. Atherton 58
Dawson Springs 64, Christian Fellowship 50
Edmonson Co. 57, Nelson Co. 41
Evansville Christian, Ind. 55, Owensboro Apollo 44
Fairview 66, Greenup Co. 63
Fleming Co. 66, Nicholas Co. 49
Floyd Central, Ind. 64, Meade Co. 21
George Rogers Clark 75, Lex. Bryan Station 46
Grant Co. 64, Beechwood 62
Grayson Co. 72, Breckinridge Co. 62
Great Crossing 65, West Jessamine 53
Harlan 71, South Laurel 62
Highlands 102, Scott 75
IHS 73, Lou. Valley 27
Lawrence Co. 57, Morgan Co. 48
Lex. Lafayette 74, Lincoln Co. 63
Lex. Tates Creek 66, Carroll Co. 39
Lou. Ballard 79, Lou. Seneca 68
Lou. Central 56, Lou. St. Xavier 52
Lou. Fairdale 77, Lou. Jeffersontown 73, OT
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 85, Lou. Doss 63
Lou. Trinity 54, Lou. DeSales 49
Lou. Western 78, Elizabethtown 62
Lynn Camp 76, Somerset Christian 42
Lyon Co. 81, Ohio Co. 52
Marshall Co. 66, Crittenden Co. 29
Martin County 73, Russell 59
Mason Co. 67, Rowan Co. 48
McLean Co. 53, Frederick Fraize 21
Milford Christian Academy, Ohio 67, Calvary Christian 45
Model 59, Trinity Christian 42
Montgomery Co. 93, Wellspring Homeschool 35
North Bullitt 86, Lou. Collegiate 56
North Oldham 97, Central Hardin 63
Oldham County 71, North Hardin 66, 2OT
Owen Co. 83, Western Hills 55
Owensboro 76, Hancock Co. 71
Owensboro Catholic 72, Greenwood 53
Peebles, Ohio 72, St. Patrick 20
Scott Co. 86, East Jessamine 59
Taylor Co. 52, Washington Co. 47
Trimble Co. 60, Highlands Latin 49
Warren Central 88, Barren Co. 43
