Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 30, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adair Co. 70, Cumberland Co. 67

Anderson Co. 49, Burgin 43

Beth Haven 91, Frankfort Christian 55

Bethlehem 53, Lex. Sayre 52

Betsy Layne 102, Cordia 54

Bracken Co. 87, Bourbon Co. 63

Buckhorn 73, Red Bird 46

Butler Co. 79, Russellville 55

Calloway Co. 86, Livingston Central 51

Christian Co. 51, Muhlenberg County 44

Clay Co. 66, Pineville 60

Clinton Co. 72, Allen Co.-Scottsville 27

Collins 54, Madison Southern 53

Cov. Catholic 67, Simon Kenton 44

Cov. Holy Cross 80, Lou. Atherton 58

Dawson Springs 64, Christian Fellowship 50

Edmonson Co. 57, Nelson Co. 41

Evansville Christian, Ind. 55, Owensboro Apollo 44

Fairview 66, Greenup Co. 63

Fleming Co. 66, Nicholas Co. 49

Floyd Central, Ind. 64, Meade Co. 21

George Rogers Clark 75, Lex. Bryan Station 46

Grant Co. 64, Beechwood 62

Grayson Co. 72, Breckinridge Co. 62

Great Crossing 65, West Jessamine 53

Harlan 71, South Laurel 62

Highlands 102, Scott 75

IHS 73, Lou. Valley 27

Lawrence Co. 57, Morgan Co. 48

Lex. Lafayette 74, Lincoln Co. 63

Lex. Tates Creek 66, Carroll Co. 39

Lou. Ballard 79, Lou. Seneca 68

Lou. Central 56, Lou. St. Xavier 52

Lou. Fairdale 77, Lou. Jeffersontown 73, OT

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 85, Lou. Doss 63

Lou. Trinity 54, Lou. DeSales 49

    • Lou. Western 78, Elizabethtown 62

    Lynn Camp 76, Somerset Christian 42

    Lyon Co. 81, Ohio Co. 52

    Marshall Co. 66, Crittenden Co. 29

    Martin County 73, Russell 59

    Mason Co. 67, Rowan Co. 48

    McLean Co. 53, Frederick Fraize 21

    Milford Christian Academy, Ohio 67, Calvary Christian 45

    Model 59, Trinity Christian 42

    Montgomery Co. 93, Wellspring Homeschool 35

    North Bullitt 86, Lou. Collegiate 56

    North Oldham 97, Central Hardin 63

    Oldham County 71, North Hardin 66, 2OT

    Owen Co. 83, Western Hills 55

    Owensboro 76, Hancock Co. 71

    Owensboro Catholic 72, Greenwood 53

    Peebles, Ohio 72, St. Patrick 20

    Scott Co. 86, East Jessamine 59

    Taylor Co. 52, Washington Co. 47

    Trimble Co. 60, Highlands Latin 49

    Warren Central 88, Barren Co. 43

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

